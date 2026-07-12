Chelsea transfer news: BlueCo hold 'fresh talks' to sign £14.5m Alejandro Garnacho replacement

By Ben Knapton | 12 Jul 2026 09:01

Chelsea have reportedly held fresh talks over a deal for Bologna's Jon Rowe as they prepare for life after Alejandro Garnacho.

Garnacho's first Premier League season at Stamford Bridge was a bitter disappointment, as the Argentina international managed just one goal and one assist from 30 top-flight appearances.

The Blues are therefore open to selling the former Manchester United man, and Garnacho could leave in a record-breaking deal after Chelsea set their asking price.

At the same time, teenage winger Jesse Derry has joined Sporting Lisbon on loan, while Mykhaylo Mudryk remains suspended amid an ongoing investigation into alleged doping offences.

As a result, Chelsea are expected to sign a direct replacement for Garnacho if he leaves in the coming weeks, and Italian outlet Il Resto de Carlino claims that contact has been made with Rowe's agents.

Chelsea 'in contact' with Jonathan Rowe agents

© Iconsport / Ipp

Bologna have the London-born attacker under contract until 2029, but the Rossoblu would be open to a sale in the current window if "unreasonable" offers were made.

Rowe supposedly 'dreams' of returning to the Premier League and trying to make a name for himself in England, after a brief spell in the top flight with Norwich City during the 2021-22 season.

The England Under-21 international is also being tracked by Aston Villa, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, and while Bologna are confident of resisting Turkish interest, it is a different story with the Premier League.

While no official offers have arrived for Rowe, the report claims that Chelsea and his agent have held new discussions over the last 48 hours, after the Blues first expressed an interest in his signature towards the back-end of last season.

Chelsea are considering Yan Diomande, Crysencio Summerville and Francisco Trincao as alternatives, but the latter is believed to be on the verge of a move to Saudi Arabia

Who is Chelsea target Jonathan Rowe?

© Iconsport / LiveMedia

The 23-year-old came through the youth ranks at Norwich and made 13 Premier League appearances in the 2021-22 season while still a teenager, but he could not prevent the Canaries from dropping down to the Championship.

Rowe then enjoyed a breakthrough Championship campaign in 2023-24, scoring 12 goals before joining Ligue 1 giants Marseille, whom he only managed three strikes and three assists for in the top flight.

Marseille nevertheless signed Rowe permanently and sold him on to Bologna for €17m (£14.5m) - making a small profit in the process - and the winger managed a respectable 13 goal involvements from 43 games in his first season.

Rowe shone in the Europa League in particular, managing four goals and two assists from 12 games as Bologna reached the quarter-finals before being eliminated by eventual winners Aston Villa.