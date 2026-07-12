Chelsea transfer news: Bayern Munich place Blues' target 'at the top' of their summer transfer wishlist

By Axel Clody | 12 Jul 2026 06:15

Bayern Munich have placed Barcelona right-back Jules Kounde at the top of their summer transfer priorities, according to German newspaper Bild, with the Bundesliga giants prepared to pay £51m for the France international, provided they can first move Sacha Boey on.

Kounde could leave Barcelona this summer, and the Bundesliga now enters the picture as a genuine option.

While the Premier League and Chelsea had previously appeared the most likely destination, Bild reports that Bayern have monitored the defender for an extended period and believe the conditions for a deal could align during this window.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Kounde's position at Barcelona increasingly uncertain

Reports have suggested Kounde would be open to leaving Barcelona if the right offer arrived, and the club are not inclined to stand in his way.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan hierarchy would be prepared to sanction a departure if a serious bid materialises, and the club are already scouting alternative right-back options for the next window.

Although a key figure at the Camp Nou, Kounde has gradually lost ground under Hansi Flick, with the manager initially preferring Eric Garcia on the right flank.

The arrival of Joao Cancelo on loan from Al-Hilal, with Barcelona understood to be keen on making that move permanent, has further complicated the 27-year-old's situation.

Any developments are expected to accelerate after the World Cup. Kounde is currently preparing for France's semi-final against Spain on Tuesday.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Barcelona's terms for a Kounde sale

According to Sport, Barcelona value Kounde at £51m and have no intention of reducing that figure given his age and the fact he recently extended his contract with the club until 2031.

However, the deal is contingent on Bayern Munich's ability to sell Boey, the other French right-back in their squad, who spent last season on loan at Galatasaray and has no place in Vincent Kompany's plans.

Before identifying Kounde as their primary target, Bayern had explored alternatives including young Dutch right-back Givairo Read of Feyenoord. The club have since shifted their focus towards an international-calibre player, according to Bild, provided the fee remains within their budgeted parameters.

Bayern's long-standing affinity for French right-backs — Lizarazu, Sagnol, Pavard, Lucas Hernandez and Boey all among their previous acquisitions — could face competition. Liverpool and Chelsea have both been linked with Kounde in recent weeks, though neither English club has yet made a concrete approach.