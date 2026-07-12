Argentina 3-1 Switzerland player ratings: Messi pulls strings, Alvarez saves Argentina in extra time

By Axel Clody | 12 Jul 2026 05:28

Argentina defeated Switzerland 3-1 on Saturday in the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup in Kansas City, with the match requiring extra time to settle.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dan Ndoye scored in normal time, before Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez sealed the result in the additional 30 minutes.

Lionel Messi maintained his remarkable record of contributing to a goal in every Argentina match at this tournament, and after an exhausting night produced an Alvarez thunderbolt to carry the reigning champions into the final four.

Argentina player ratings

GOALKEEPER

Emiliano Martinez — 7

Produced several strong saves during Switzerland's periods of pressure and commanded his area with authority throughout. Beaten only by a one-on-one situation he could not prevent.

DEFENCE

Nahuel Molina — 5.5

Cristian Romero — 5.5

Lisandro Martinez — 6.5

Nicolas Tagliafico — 5

MIDFIELD

Leandro Paredes — 6.5

Deployed as the deepest midfielder, he worked hard to organise Argentina's build-up play even during the passages when Switzerland controlled possession. Was involved in both incidents that led directly to Embolo's red card.

Enzo Fernandez — 4.5

A poor performance from the Chelsea midfielder. Despite completing a high volume of passes, he contributed little to the creation of clear-cut chances and was practically absent defensively.

Rodrigo de Paul — 5

Alexis Mac Allister — 6.5

Headed home the opening goal and grew into the match as Argentina's most progressive presence in midfield, delivering more in the second half than he had in an otherwise quiet tournament. Operated as the driving force in the Argentine diamond.

ATTACK

Julian Alvarez — 6.5

From a frustrating 110 minutes to the moment of the night — an unstoppable extra-time strike from outside the area that all but confirmed Argentina's place in the semi-finals.

Lionel Messi — 8

Delivered the assist for Mac Allister's opener and remained the focal point of Argentina's creative play throughout, covering ground at his own pace before accelerating when it mattered and finding the passes that allowed his side to progress.

Substitutes

Nico Gonzalez — 5.5 | Gonzalo Montiel — 5 | Lautaro Martinez — 7 | Thiago Almada — 6.5 | Flaco Lopez — 6

Switzerland player ratings

GOALKEEPER

Gregor Kobel — 7

An excellent performance against Colombia in the round of 16, but a quieter evening here. With Argentina managing only two shots on target in the first 90 minutes and the first of those going in, his opportunities to influence the match were limited before extra time.

DEFENCE

Denis Zakaria — 6

Manuel Akanji — 6.5

Nico Elvedi — 7

Ricardo Rodriguez — 7.5

Solid throughout defensively and grew into the match as it progressed, pushing forward more frequently on the left flank in the second half. Delivered the assist for Ndoye's equaliser.

MIDFIELD

Remo Freuler — 5.5

Granit Xhaka — 7

The fulcrum of Swiss creativity during their periods of possession, Xhaka directed traffic, demanded the ball and worked tirelessly to find space. Was tracked tightly by Alvarez for much of the evening. Played the pass that opened up the attack immediately before Ndoye's goal.

Fabian Rieder — 5

ATTACK

Djibril Sow — 6

Breel Embolo — 3

Had one genuinely dangerous run through on goal that Dibu Martinez dealt with, and caused the Argentine defence problems in the air, but undid any positive contribution with an unnecessarily hard foul early in the match and a baffling simulation in the second half that earned a straight red card and effectively ended Switzerland's hopes.

Dan Ndoye — 7.5

Switzerland's most dangerous player, combining pace, directness and close control to cause Argentina problems on the left. His combination play produced the equaliser. Drifted into more central areas after the first half before fading following his substitution.

Substitutes

Miro Muheim — 5 | Silvan Widmer — 5.5 | Eray Comert — 5 | Zeki Amdouni — 5 | Ardon Jashari — 5.5 | Ruben Vargas — N/A