Argentina : Lionel Messi walks more than any other outfield player at the tournament and still leads the Golden Boot race — how?

By Alexis Pereira | 10 Jul 2026 20:23

Lionel Messi continues to prove that football does not always follow the logic of physical data. At 39, the Argentine is the outfield player who covers the least ground among the leading names at the 2026 World Cup, and yet he also leads many of the competition's offensive statistics — including the Golden Boot race, currently shared with Kylian Mbappe after the Frenchman scored against Morocco on Thursday.

In an era demanding ever-greater physical intensity, Messi shows that intelligence, positioning and technical quality can still make the decisive difference. His movement numbers are as striking as his goals.

Messi covers less ground than any other leading player at the World Cup

According to data published by FIFA and compiled by Spanish outlet AS, the physical figures make for unusual reading. Across five matches, Messi has covered just 35.87 kilometres — an average of 6.88km per game. That figure is well below the standard recorded by most midfielders and attackers at the elite level.

In the overall tournament distance rankings, Messi sits 186th. France's Michael Olise — another creative midfielder — is second, having covered more than 64 kilometres. Harry Kane, a centre-forward, has covered 53 kilometres.

What makes Messi's figures even more striking is how those kilometres are distributed. Of the 6.88km covered per match, 4.41km happen at walking pace. No other player at the tournament comes close to that volume of low-intensity movement.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Even in the matches where he played beyond 90 minutes, the figures remained low. In the remarkable comeback win against Egypt in the last 16, he covered 8.28km. Against Austria in the group opener, 7.90km.

The low physical output extends to his sprint data as well. Messi averages just 23 high-speed runs per game, one of the lowest marks among attacking players at the competition. He ranks 257th in the tournament for total sprints, with 124. Morocco's Ismael Saibari leads that ranking with 315 sprints.

Across the whole tournament, Messi has covered just 631 metres at maximum speed. A further 1.48km have been covered at jogging pace — numbers that are completely out of step with the current standards of elite football, which is increasingly built around intensity, pressing and physical output.

'My team-mates make me run less' — Messi explains the system

After the qualification against Egypt, Messi explained how he is able to function in this way. According to the number ten, the collective structure of Argentina allows him to conserve energy for the decisive moments.

'Thanks to my team-mates, I am able to be on the pitch. I know that they make an extra sacrifice — they find it from somewhere when I am running less.' — Messi.

The Argentine also highlighted that this collective effort happens naturally. 'They do this from the heart, because they want to and because they feel it.' — Messi.

The comments shed light on one of Argentina's core organising principles: while the other players absorb a greater physical workload without the ball, Messi preserves his energy for the moments when it arrives at his feet.

© Imago / JNA Press

What Messi lacks physically he more than makes up for technically. The Argentine leads several of the tournament's offensive categories: eight goals in five matches, an average of 1.6 per game, and the highest expected goals rate of anyone at the tournament, at 1.09 per match.

He is also the player with the most goals from outside the box and the most goals directly from free-kicks. It is no coincidence that he leads the FIFA statistical ratings for the competition, with an average score of 8.7.

Before Mbappe played his quarter-final against Morocco — with Argentina's own quarter-final against Switzerland coming on Saturday — Messi led the tournament in:

Shots: 29

Shots on target: 18

Goals: 8

Shots from outside the box: 14

Expected goals (xG): 5.65

In an era where distance covered, intensity and pressing activity are almost mandatory metrics for evaluating performance, Messi remains the exception.

While most top players depend increasingly on physical capacity to influence matches, the Argentine continues to build his advantage through reading of the game, positioning and efficiency with the ball at his feet.