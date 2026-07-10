Man United transfer news: Conflicting Ederson claims emerge as £35m deal is placed under the microscope

By Matt Law | 10 Jul 2026 20:19 , Last updated: 10 Jul 2026 20:21

Ederson's proposed move to Manchester United has reportedly broken down, with the 20-time English champions deciding not to complete a deal for the Atalanta BC midfielder.

Man United agreed a £35m package with Atalanta for the midfielder ahead of the 2026 World Cup, but reports in recent days have thrown the deal into doubt.

The Red Devils were allegedly concerned about a potential knee injury for Ederson and decided to conduct a medical examination following the player's participation in the World Cup.

The 27-year-old is thought to be dealing with a meniscus injury, and according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Man United have now informed Atalanta that they will not be proceeding with a deal.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Romano claims Ederson to Man United is 'off'

"Ederson to Manchester United, deal off and considered as collapsed as Man Utd informed Atalanta," Romano posted on his X account.

"Atalanta believe Ederson is 100% fit and will welcome the midfielder back as part of their squad, as Man United changed their plans. Ederson won’t join MUFC."

However, a fresh update from The Sun journalist Samuel Luckhurst has claimed that the midfielder could yet make the switch to Old Trafford.

"MUFC stressing processes ongoing for three possible signings (Ederson, Santos and Darlow) and that it’s not accurate that the Ederson deal is off. Clearly a great degree of doubt about it, at the very least, though," wrote Luckhurst on X.

Ederson has made 180 appearances for Atalanta over the last four seasons, including 41 outings in all competitions during the 2025-26 campaign.

© Imago / IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Luckhurst insists Ederson deal is not 'dead in the water'

There has been no official confirmation over a deal for Andrey Santos, but it is understood that a £50m package for the midfielder has been agreed with Chelsea.

Santos is said to have undergone a medical with the 20-time English champions on Friday, meaning that an announcement could be imminent.

Karl Darlow is also set to join following his exit from Leeds United to provide support to number one Senne Lammens in the goalkeeping department.

© Imago / IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Is Ederson joining Man United?

There is serious doubt over Ederson's move to Man United, although as it stands, there has been no word from either the Red Devils or Atalanta.

There will be a decision either way in the coming days, but it has already been a frustrating summer for Man United in terms of adding to their midfield.

Santos' switch should be confirmed in the near future, and the Brazilian could be followed to Old Trafford by two more midfielders this summer, but it is unclear whether Ederson will be one of them.