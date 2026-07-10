Karim Adeyemi to Barcelona 'confirmed': Fee, length of contract, Borussia Dortmund statistics

By Matt Law | 10 Jul 2026 19:43 , Last updated: 10 Jul 2026 19:47

Barcelona have reportedly come to an agreement with Borussia Dortmund over a deal for Karim Adeyemi.

There has been a host of speculation surrounding the forward in recent days, with Barcelona pushing to secure his signature from Dortmund.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, a move to Camp Nou has now been agreed, with Barcelona expected to confirm the deal in the near future.

Romano claims that the La Liga champions have agreed to pay €22m (£18.8m) plus €7m (£6m) in add-ons for Adeyemi, with the additional money coming through appearances and also potential title wins.

There is believed to have been interest from elsewhere, but Adeyemi made it clear that he only wanted to make the move to the Catalan giants.

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Barcelona come to 'agreement' with BVB over Adeyemi

The Germany international will allegedly pen a five-year contract at Barcelona.

Adeyemi spent time with Bayern Munich during his youth career, but he turned professional with Red Bull Salzburg in 2018, playing 94 times for the Austrian club in all competitions, scoring 33 goals and registering 24 assists in the process.

The forward then joined Dortmund in 2022, and he has featured on 146 occasions for BVB, scoring 36 goals and registering 25 assists in the process.

Adeyemi has scored 23 goals and registered 17 assists in 98 Bundesliga appearances, in addition to an overall record of 16 goals and seven assists in 48 Champions League matches, with four of those goals and 11 of those appearances coming for Salzburg.

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Adeyemi will boost an already-exciting Barcelona attack

The forward primarily operates off the right but is also capable of going through the middle, and he will provide a different threat for Barcelona in the coming season.

Lamine Yamal will, of course, remain Barcelona's first-choice right-sided forward, with Anthony Gordon then battling Raphinha for a spot down the other side.

Ferran Torres is likely to stay despite the recent speculation surrounding his future, while Barcelona are still keen to add a centre-forward this summer, with Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez their leading target.