Spain star Mikel Oyarzabal addresses Barcelona transfer speculation amid possible Lamine Yamal link-up

By Matt Law | 10 Jul 2026 07:52 , Last updated: 10 Jul 2026 07:54

Real Sociedad attacker Mikel Oyarzabal has insisted that he would be able to turn down the chance to make the move to Barcelona during this summer's transfer window.

Barcelona will sign at least one more forward this summer, with Robert Lewandowski leaving on a free transfer, and the club's leading target is Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez.

However, a move for Alvarez is complicated for a number of reasons, and it is understood that Oyarzabal is viewed as a genuine alternative to the Argentina international.

The 29-year-old has scored four times for Spain at the 2026 World Cup, with La Roja now in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Oyarzabal entered this summer's competition off the back of an 18-goal campaign at Real Sociedad.

© Iconsport / Abaca

Barcelona 'considering' summer move for Oyarzabal

There have been suggestions of late that Barcelona could move for the Spaniard after the World Cup, but the forward has insisted that he is "incredibly happy" at Real Sociedad.

“Can you say no to Barcelona? Yes, you can. Of course you can. Other players have done it,” Oyarzabal told El Chiringuito.

“I’m incredibly happy in San Sebastian. I consider Real Sociedad my home. It’s a place where I can live the life I want alongside the people closest to me. I’ve always said I’m exactly where I want to be."

However, Oyarzabal has not completely closed the door on an exit.

“In life, you never know what can happen. Football can change very quickly."

© Iconsport / Newspix

Oyarzabal has starred for Spain at 2026 World Cup

Oyarzabal is believed to have a €75m (£64.6m) release clause in his current deal.

The attacker has a record of 133 goals and 65 assists in 437 appearances for Real Sociedad in all competitions, including 100 goals and 54 assists in 349 appearances in La Liga.

The forward also has a strong record of 29 goals and 12 assists in 58 matches for Spain, starring alongside Barcelona star Lamine Yamal for the national team.

There could now be a link-up at Camp Nou for the La Roja duo, although much will depend on whether Barcelona are able to have productive talks with Atletico over Alvarez.

The La Liga champions are also being linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi, and talks are believed to have taken place between the two clubs.