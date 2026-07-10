Sunderland send firm message to Manchester United, City and Chelsea over Noah Sadiki

By Axel Clody | 10 Jul 2026 05:55

Sunderland have sent an unambiguous message to Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea following their interest in midfielder Noah Sadiki.

The 21-year-old joined Sunderland in July 2025 for £14m and has since enjoyed an outstanding debut Premier League season, making 33 league starts as either a number six or central midfielder and scoring once. The DR Congo international was also part of his country's World Cup 2026 squad.

Man United, City and Chelsea eye Sadiki, Sunderland say no

© Imago / News Images

According to TeamTalk, Manchester United, who are set to welcome Andrey Santos and Ederson to reinforce their engine room, continue to monitor Sadiki as a potential additional option. Chelsea and Manchester City have also expressed strong interest in the player.

Sunderland's response, however, has been firm and consistent across all three clubs. The Black Cats consider their young midfielder a central pillar of their long-term project and have no intention of selling. The player's own camp has also been informed of the club's unequivocal position.

Sunderland want to keep their best players ahead of Europa League campaign

© Imago / APL

Sunderland are preparing for their first European campaign after securing a place in the Europa League, and the club are determined to retain the core of a squad that earned that historic qualification.

Sadiki is one of the players they want to keep, along with club captain Granit Xhaka. Manager Regis Le Bris has made clear that his squad has the quality to compete on both fronts next season — provided the nucleus of his group remains intact. The club's board appear to have taken that message on board.

Sadiki's contract running until June 2030 also strengthens Sunderland's hand considerably in any potential negotiations, giving the Black Cats no financial pressure to sell in the current window.