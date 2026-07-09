Liverpool transfer news: 'Great' discussions for Andoni Iraola star as Premier League exit to European giant rumoured

By Lewis Nolan | 10 Jul 2026 00:59 , Last updated: 10 Jul 2026 00:59

Liverpool are willing to sit down with AC Milan to discuss Virgil van Dijk's future, the latest report has claimed.

New Reds boss Andoni Iraola has started leading training sessions with the members of his squad that did not travel to play at the World Cup.

Most of the club's stars will play a significant role in pre-season, including captain Van Dijk, who exited the World Cup on June 30 after Netherlands lost on penalties to Morocco.

The 35-year-old's future has been subject of discussion in recent weeks, especially as he only has one year left on his contract.

Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb has claimed that work is underway to bring Van Dijk to AC Milan, with the Reds said to be willing to discuss a transfer.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Virgil van Dijk future: Premier League performances harshly judged?

There is no doubt that Van Dijk did not enjoy his best season in a Liverpool shirt last term, with the Dutchman at times struggling to deal with opposition forwards.

However, it is important to note that he was forced to deal with an unprecedented amount of attacks, as seen by the fact he made more clearances than any other defender in Europe's top five leagues (275).

VIRGIL VAN DIJK'S PREMIER LEAGUE STATS (2025-26) Matches: 38 Starts: 38 Goals: 6 Clean Sheets: 10 Aerial Duels Won Percentage: 74% Ground Duels Won Percentage: 70%

The 35-year-old also won the second most aerial duels of any player in Europe's top five leagues (174), and there is an argument that any defender would make mistakes if they were forced to deal with a comparable amount of work at the back.

Van Dijk may be past his imperious best, but he can still play a crucial role at Anfield next season under Iraola if his workload is reduced.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Liverpool's summer window: Why selling Virgil van Dijk is a risk

The Reds' current centre-back options other than Van Dijk are Joe Gomez, Giovanni Leoni and Jeremy Jacquet, and heading into a window needing to replace the club captain would be risky.

Gomez has consistently picked up injuries, Leoni is 19 and made one appearance last term due to a serious knee injury and Jacquet is only 20.

Van Dijk may be 35, but he played all 38 league games in 2025-26, with his consistent availability a real asset, and he will likely be a mainstay in the XI next season.