Virgil van Dijk: Liverpool carry centre-back 'regret' as historic Champions League side 'consider' move

By Seye Omidiora | 04 Jul 2026 03:05

Multiple reports suggest that Virgil van Dijk is no longer seen as untouchable at Liverpool.

The Reds' centre-back joined the Merseyside club from Southampton in January 2018 in a £75m deal, and he has featured in 374 matches for the two-time Premier League champions.

With several high-profile players leaving Liverpool this summer, including forward Mohamed Salah and long-serving full-back Andy Robertson, Van Dijk is said to be next in line as Andoni Iraola bids to reshape his squad.

Liverpool are navigating a comprehensive period of transition following a highly disruptive domestic campaign that saw the departure of Arne Slot.

The Merseyside club failed to mount a credible Premier League title defence and eventually finished in a disappointing fifth place.

Liverpool 'open to offers' for captain Van Dijk

© Iconsport / PA Images

TEAMtalk report that boardroom figures are prepared to evaluate serious transfer proposals for the veteran defender after experiencing internal regret over his lucrative contract extension signed in 2025.

The Dutch international currently earns an estimated £350,000 per week, a financial commitment that is now under heavy scrutiny following their poor campaign.

While the club are not actively trying to force their leader out, they are entirely willing to sanction a sale if an acceptable proposal materialises.

Iraola will ultimately hold the final decision on whether the experienced centre-back remains a core part of his plans.

Ruben Amorim 'targets' Virgil van Dijk for AC Milan

© Iconsport / Jessica Hornby, Sportimage, Sportimage Ltd, Alamy Live News

The same source suggests that AC Milan boss Ruben Amorim has reportedly made initial enquiries through intermediaries to establish the parameters of a potential deal.

The former Manchester United boss views the decorated central defender as a dream signing to anchor his new project in Serie A.

However, the Italian giants face intense competition from Turkish powerhouses Galatasaray and Fenerbahce alongside wealthy suitors from the Saudi Pro League and Major League Soccer.

Sanctioning a sale would severely weaken a backline that has already lost Ibrahima Konate and faces continued uncertainty over the future of Joe Gomez.