Liverpool transfer news: Reds stance 'revealed' as Tottenham show interest in versatile attacker

By Saikat Mandal | 03 Jul 2026 16:15

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool winger Cody Gakpo this summer.

The Netherlands international joined the Reds from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023 and has since made 180 appearances in all competitions, scoring 50 goals.

The 27-year-old registered seven goals and five assists in the Premier League last season as Liverpool finished fifth to secure Champions League qualification.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Spurs are interested in Gakpo, but Liverpool have not opened the door to negotiations.

The transfer expert claims that the Reds have not indicated to the winger that he is available for transfer, although his situation could become more interesting if Tottenham submit an offer towards the end of the window.

Should Liverpool sell Cody Gakpo?

© Imago

Strengthening the forward line remains a priority for Andoni Iraola, and the Reds have already signed Victor Munoz from Osasuna.

Iraola is keen to add more quality in the wide areas, and Liverpool are expected to recruit another high-profile winger regardless of what the future holds for the current crop.

Gakpo is under contract at Anfield until 2030, and while Liverpool are under no immediate pressure to sell, the situation could change if reports are accurate that the Dutchman has informed the club of his desire to leave this summer.

Ben Jacobs reported last month that the Reds have taken note of Anthony Gordon's £70m move to Barcelona, with that figure expected to represent the minimum valuation for Gakpo.

Cody Gakpo would be a terrific signing for Tottenham

© Imago

The Dutchman is capable of operating on either wing or through the middle, making him an ideal fit for Roberto De Zerbi's attacking system.

After signing Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi, Martin Dubravka and Jan Paul van Hecke, Spurs have also completed a club-record £85m move for Mateus Fernandes.

The North London club have also reportedly agreed a deal worth around £100m for Sandro Tonali, but further additions are expected as De Zerbi continues his overhaul of the squad that narrowly avoided relegation last season.

Gakpo's Premier League pedigree, international experience and versatility make him an attractive target, although prising him away from Anfield will be far from straightforward.