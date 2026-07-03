Man City transfer news: Fenerbahce announce Nathan Ake deal - but Premier League club deny agreement

By Ben Sully | 03 Jul 2026 20:06

Manchester City have reportedly denied they have reached an agreement with Fenerbahce over the sale of Nathan Ake.

The Citizens are set to begin a new era under former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, who was recently named as Pep Guardiola's successor.

However, it seems that Maresca does see Ake as part of his plans for the upcoming season, with the Dutchman free to find a new club.

Fenerbahce have released a statement claiming they have agreed a deal with Man City to sign the Netherlands international.

Welcome to Fenerbahçe, Nathan Aké ?? pic.twitter.com/nz21kmBZv4 — Fenerbahçe English (@Fenerbahce_EN) July 3, 2026

Man City deny Ake agreement, but transfer remains highly likely

The statement read: “Our club has reached an agreement with and signed a contract with Nathan Ake, a player for the Dutch national team.

“Ake, who has been playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, will join our team at the Austrian training camp after his leave of absence.”

However, according to Sky Sports News, Man City feel the transfer is not 'fully complete' despite Fenerbahce's announcement.

That said, Man City are in positive talks with Fenerbahce and believe the move will be officially confirmed in due time.

The belief is that Fenerbahce will pay a guaranteed £7m to sign the defender, which could rise to £8.5m depending on add-ons.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Why Man City are willing to sell Ake?

Once made official, the transfer would bring an end to Ake's six-year spell at the Etihad Stadium.

The left-footed defender won multiple honours during his time with the Citizens, celebrating four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, two EFL Cups and the Champions League.

However, the 31-year-old struggled for regular playing time in Guardiola's final season, in which he made just six Premier League starts.

Ake is behind Marcu Gehi, Josko Gvardiola, Ruben Dias and Abdukodir Khusanov in the battle for the centre-back spots.

Vitor Reis could also add to the competition in central defence after returning from his season-long loan spell with Girona.

Meanwhile, Nico O'Reilly and Rayan Ait-Nouri are seen as Man City's preferred left-back options, meaning there is no real chance that Ake's playing time would improve if he were to stay put.