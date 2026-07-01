Man City transfer news: Premier League giants show 'strong interest in £43m goalkeeper

By Seye Omidiora | 01 Jul 2026 21:00

Manchester City are reportedly considering a move for another goalkeeper, which does not bode well for Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Italy star joined Man City from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, as Pep Guardiola opted for more direct play and trusted the goalkeeper to make a difference with his shot-stopping.

However, Guardiola has now departed the Etihad, with Enzo Maresca taking charge after leaving Chelsea six months ago, pointing to a change in preference for goalkeeper choice.

Man City show 'strong interest' in Porto superstar

© Imago

Manchester City have reportedly entered the race to secure the services of the highly-rated Diogo Costa.

According to reports from Correio da Manha via Sports Witness, the English heavyweights are tracking his progress alongside French giants PSG.

The talented keeper has also attracted concrete interest from domestic rivals Chelsea and Liverpool over the past several weeks.

Porto are desperate to retain their academy graduate but face an increasingly difficult battle to fend off these wealthy suitors.

The Portuguese media are heavily discussing the absolute certainty of a summer departure rather than the mere possibility of one.

Costa's role in Portugal's World Cup run

© Imago

Roberto Martinez has intensified penalty practice during training sessions as Costa and co. prepare to face Croatia in the round of 32.

Costa represents a formidable obstacle from 12 yards after famously becoming the first goalkeeper to save three penalties in a single European Championship shootout.

The Porto star also denied Alvaro Morata in the UEFA Nations League final before Ruben Neves converted the decisive spot kick to secure silverware.

The Porto skipper recently signed a fresh contract that adjusted his release clause down to a more attainable €60m (£51m), with €50m (£43m) likely to get the move done.