Arsenal transfer news: Gunners facing Premier League competition for 'next Alexis Sanchez'

By Darren Plant | 05 Jul 2026 12:04

Arsenal allegedly face increased competition in the race to sign FC Midtjylland winger Dario Osorio.

The 22-year-old has established himself as a key player for the Danish giants, contributing 23 goals and 15 assists from 110 appearances in all competitions.

Having already made 25 appearances for Chile in a similar role, Osorio has been dubbed as the 'next Alexis Sanchez'.

Although he has four years remaining on his contract, there is the expectation that the playmaker will soon move to a bigger club.

FC Midtjylland sporting director Kristian Kjaer stated last month there they 'knew' that Arsenal were interested in signing Osorio at some point in the future.

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Arsenal face Osorio competition

According to AS Chile, Crystal Palace are ready to try to beat the Gunners to his signature.

Palace have just appointed Pierre Sage as their new head coach and are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of a Europa League campaign in 2026-27.

The same report suggests that Bournemouth and Everton are also monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, according to ADN Deportes, Benfica have Osorio on a list of potential targets as Marco Silva bids to make his own additions.

Despite a specific asking price having not been set by FC Midtjylland, it is alleged that any transfer fee could equate to €12m (£10.3m) and €15m (£12.9m).

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Will Arsenal press ahead with Osorio bid?

With Leandro Trossard expected to leave the Emirates Stadium in a £17m deal, there is a vacant spot for a versatile attacker in Mikel Arteta's squad.

Signing someone of Osorio's profile would make a lot of sense, particularly if Arsenal can sign him for a lower fee than they are generating for Trossard.

Nevertheless, at this point in time, Arsenal have plenty of attacking players on their shortlist, and they could plausibly choose to target more established stars.