Liverpool transfer news: Andoni Iraola boost as door 'open' for £100m Yan Diomande alternative despite Arsenal interest

By Lewis Nolan | 04 Jul 2026 23:41

Bradley Barcola to Liverpool could be a developing story following news that Paris Saint-Germain have made progress on signing Yan Diomande, the latest report has claimed.

After bringing in Spanish winger Victor Munoz, many Reds fans expected Ivory Coast star Yan Diomande to be the next player through the door at Anfield.

However, the freshest reports have suggested that he is keen on moving to PSG, leaving Andoni Iraola on the lookout for an alternative target.

PSG winger Barcola was already fourth choice at the French club, but he may find himself further behind in the pecking order should the European champions sign Diomande.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has now claimed on talkSPORT that Barcola's situation is still open, and that news of a transfer to Liverpool could rapidly develop, especially as he is high on the Reds' thinking in their hunt for a new winger.

© Imago

Bradley Barcola transfer news: The right Yan Diomande alternative?

Some reports have claimed that Barcola could command a price of at least £100m, and while that may be slightly less costly than Diomande, it would not make him a bargain.

At 23 years old, the PSG attacker is considerably more experienced than his RB Leipzig counterpart, and he has already played a part in two Champions League triumphs.

BRADLEY BARCOLA'S 2025-26 STATS WITH PSG Matches: 48 Starts: 35 Goals: 13 Assists: 6

The biggest question mark would be about how Barcola would fit in the Liverpool XI given he primarily prefers to play on the left, whereas the Merseysiders are looking to replace right-winger Mohamed Salah.

Teenager Rio Ngumoha is expected to play a greater role next season, and he has played on the right before, so perhaps he could be used on that flank, with Barcola positioned on the opposite side.

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

Liverpool vs. Arsenal: Can Andoni Iraola beat Mikel Arteta?

Arsenal have been credited with serious interest in Barcola, which may make signing him more difficult for Iraola, particularly considering the Londoners are Premier League champions.

However, Mikel Arteta has struggled to platform attacking talent in recent seasons, with his side scoring just 71 times in the league last term, and there is an argument that the PSG winger would enjoy more success on the pitch at Anfield.

The Gunners are also in the race for Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers, who will likely cost significantly in excess of £100m, and it would be surprising if they could afford to bring him to the Emirates alongside Barcola.