Liverpool star Hugo Ekitike takes major step forward in Achilles injury recovery

By Ben Sully | 04 Jul 2026 16:07 , Last updated: 04 Jul 2026 16:13

Liverpool forward Hugo Ekitike has stepped up his recovery from an Achilles tendon injury.

The Frenchman suffered a rupture of the Achilles tendon in Liverpool's Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in April.

The serious injury brought Ekitike's season to a premature end and ruled him out of France's 2026 World Cup campaign.

The usual rehabilitation for Achilles tendon rupture is around nine months, meaning Ekitike may not return to competitive action until 2027.

Ekitike steps up Achilles injury recovery

While it remains to be seen how long he is out of action, Liverpool fans will be encouraged to see the attacker introduce ball work into his recovery programme.

Ekitike has been working on his rehabilitation in the USA with physiotherapist Berengar Buschmann, who shared a video of the player's recovery process on Instagram.

The footage shows Ekitike stepping up his rehabilitation with gym work, basic ball juggling and passing the ball back to Buschmann with and without the support of crutches.

The France international is also seen working on Achilles-specific exercises in a swimming pool as part of his recovery programme.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Could Ekitike return before 2027?

While Ekitike faces a battle to play again this year, French publication L'Equipe reported last month that the forward is aiming to make his competitive return on Boxing Day.

Andoni Iraola's side will face newly-promoted Hull City at the MKM Stadium on December 26, just a few days before taking on Aston Villa at Villa Park.

However, it is far too soon to say whether Ekitike will be available for those festive fixtures, with a return date unlikely to come before he completes his rehabilitation.

Rather than rush the player's return, Liverpool will surely be keen to exercise caution to avoid any unnecessary setbacks.