Barcelona transfer news: Highly-rated teenager 'increases chances' of Camp Nou move with World Cup displays

By Matt Law | 06 Jul 2026 11:40 , Last updated: 06 Jul 2026 11:43

Lucas Herrington's performances for Australia at the 2026 World Cup have reportedly strengthened Barcelona's interest in him.

Pre-tournament, there was a lot of talk surrounding Herrington's future, with a number of major clubs believed to be interested in the 18-year-old.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with his services, but it is understood that Barcelona are at the head of the queue for the Colorado Rapids centre-back.

According to Sport, Barcelona have been monitoring the teenager 'for months', and his form at this summer's World Cup has only strengthened the Catalan outfit's interest.

© Imago / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Herrington 'firmly' on Barcelona's radar

The report claims that Herrington is seen as a great fit for Barcelona, but it remains to be seen whether he makes the move to the La Liga champions this summer.

Herrington played for Taringa Rovers, Toowong, Brisbane City and Brisbane Roar during his youth career and then turned professional with the latter in 2024.

The defender featured on 29 occasions for Brisbane Roar's senior side ahead of a move to Colorado Rapids in January 2026.

Herrington has made 17 appearances for Colorado Rapids, while he has been capped on six occasions by the Australian national side.

The teenager played twice at the 2026 World Cup, featuring for the full 90 minutes against Paraguay in Australia's final group-stage fixture before playing the full 120 minutes against Egypt in the round of 32.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Herrington impressed in his two appearances for Australia at 2026 World Cup

Herrington missed a penalty in the shootout against Egypt as the Socceroos were knocked out of the competition, but the teenager impressed in his two matches.

Ahead of this summer's World Cup, the defender told reporters: "I'm not really thinking too far in the future. So it is just Colorado and now just focusing on the World Cup. That's where my focus is at the moment, so we'll see what happens after that."

Herrington is 6ft 4in tall, and it is understood that his physical profile has made him a leading defensive target for Barcelona.