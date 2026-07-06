Preview: Petrocub Hincesti vs Egnatia Rrogozhine - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 06 Jul 2026 09:27 , Last updated: 06 Jul 2026 10:12

Moldovan outfit Petrocub Hincesti will welcome Albanian side Egnatia Rrogozhine for the first leg of their Champions League first qualifying round contest on Wednesday.

Petrocub won the Moldovan top division last season to secure a spot at this stage, while Egnatia finished top of the pile in Albania to book a position in the qualifying round.

Match preview

Petrocub won their second Moldovan top-flight title in 2025-26, with Shota Makharadze's team back at the summit after finishing fourth in 2024-25.

The Moldovan outfit are relatively experienced when it comes to European football, having played 35 matches across the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, although they have only managed to win six of those contests.

Petrocub lost in the second qualifying round for the Conference League in 2025-26, but they did play in the league phase of the 2024-25 Conference League, picking up two points.

The Moldovan team lost in the second qualifying round of the Champions League in 2024-25, beating Ordabasy before going out to APOEL.

Petrocub have already started their 2026-27 Moldovan Liga campaign and have posted two wins, beating Dacia Buiucani 2-1 on June 28 before a 5-0 success over Milsami on July 4.

Egnatia, however, will not start their new Albanian top-flight campaign until August 22, so their full focus is currently on progressing in Europe.

Nevil Dede's side have played one match since ending their season in May, recording a 3-1 win over Botosani in a friendly at the end of June.

Engatia are three-time Albanian champions, winning the title in each of the last three seasons, but they lost in the first qualifying round of last season's Champions League, before ultimately going out in the third round of Conference League qualification.

The Albanian outfit have only played seven European matches in their history, so they are much less experienced than their opponents in this two-legged fixture.

However, a positive result on Wednesday would place them in a strong position ahead of the return fixture in Rrogozhine next week.

Petrocub Hincesti (all competitions):

WW

Egnatia Rrogozhine friendly form:

W

Team News

Petrocub have not reported any fresh issues ahead of this match, so head coach Makharadze is set to have a strong squad to choose from for the European affair.

Dan Puscas has made an impressive start to the season, scoring three times in Petrocub's first two league matches, and the 25-year-old will feature in the attack.

Meanwhile, there should also be a start in the attack for Petru Popescu.

As for Egnatia, there are expected to be some debutants in this match following some recent activity in the transfer market.

Three of the new signings could start at the back for the visitors, with Geralb Smajli, Eneo Bitri and Andrey Yago potentially coming into the starting side.

There could also be spot in the final third of the field for Daniel Adjessa.

Petrocub Hincesti possible starting lineup:

Avarm; Cucos, Platica, Bors, Jardan; David, Djou, Bogaciuc, Lupan; Puscas, Popescu

Egnatia Rrogozhine possible starting lineup:

Tandilashvili; Smajli, Bitri, Sota, Yago; Medeiros, Ruci, Aleksi; Rodrigues, Adjessa, Gruda

We say: Petrocub Hincesti 2-1 Egnatia Rrogozhine

We are expecting this to be a tight match, as both sides have a lot of quality in key areas, but home advantage should allow Petrocub to claim a first-leg victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.