Rafael Leao future: Could Barcelona make summer move for £51m AC Milan attacker?

By Matt Law | 03 Jul 2026 12:00 , Last updated: 03 Jul 2026 12:04

Barcelona have reportedly been in touch with AC Milan to discuss the conditions surrounding a possible transfer for Portuguese attacker Rafael Leao.

The 27-year-old's future is currently the subject of much speculation, with Milan believed to be looking to sell the Portugal international during the summer transfer window.

Manchester United are among the teams being credited with an interest, and Leao admitted at the start of last month that he wanted "a new challenge" at this stage of his career.

"I need a new challenge. I already won two trophies in Italy and have been there for a while," Leao told Sport TV.

"The league is evolving, but for my style of football, I think the Premier League or La Liga would make more of my talent, as a player.

“If a Premier League opportunity were to come along, I would be very happy. I think that I can put my talent up against the players there, who are of a very high level. Playing in that kind of a league really gets the best out of a player."

© Imago / Insidefoto

Barcelona 'make contact' over potential deal for Leao

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Barcelona have been in touch with Milan to discuss the possibility of signing Leao in the current market.

There are suggestions that Milan would be willing to let him leave for €60m (£51m), which would represent a bargain considering his age and quality.

Leao has scored 80 goals and registered 65 assists in 291 appearances for Milan in all competitions, including 10 goals and three assists in 31 appearances last term.

Milan have not secured Champions League football for next season, though, and it is understood that both Leao and the Italian giants have decided that parting ways is the best solution for both ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

Does a Barcelona move for Leao make sense?

Barcelona have signed Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United during this summer's transfer window, with the England international now a leading option down the left.

As a result, it would be a surprise to see the Catalan side move for Leao given that the Portuguese's strongest position is also down the left.

At €60m (£51m), Leao is a bargain considering his numbers, but Barcelona are still hoping to complete a big-money move for Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez this summer.

For now, a potential deal for Leao is on hold, but the forward could become an interesting option for the Catalan club in the latter stages of the summer market.

Leao has scored once and provided one assist in four appearances at the 2026 World Cup to help his country reach the round of 16.