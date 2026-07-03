Man United transfer news: Red Devils receive 'major boost' in pursuit of 2026 World Cup star

By Matt Law | 03 Jul 2026 11:21 , Last updated: 03 Jul 2026 11:23

Real Madrid would reportedly consider selling Aurelien Tchouameni during this summer's transfer window if they received an offer in the region of €82m (£70m).

The France international's future is currently the subject of much speculation, with Manchester United believed to be determined to sign the midfielder this summer.

Incoming Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho is said to be keen to keep hold of Tchouameni, while Man United's chances of signing the Frenchman seemingly took a hit when Los Blancos said that they were not pursuing a deal for Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez.

However, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, it is not impossible for Tchouameni to leave Bernabeu during this summer's transfer window.

Jacobs claims that an offer of €82m (£70m) would be seriously considered by Real Madrid.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Real Madrid 'open' to selling Tchouameni for £70m

Tchouameni is currently in action for France at the 2026 World Cup, and the Blues are regarded as the favourites to lift the trophy this summer.

There is unlikely to be any serious movement when it comes to the midfielder's future until this summer's tournament has concluded.

While a number of major clubs in world football are said to be keeping a close eye on Tchouameni's situation, it is understood that Man United would be the best-placed to sign him, should an exit become likely during the current market.

Former Man United centre-back Rio Ferdinand has backed Tchouameni to make the move to Old Trafford this summer.

© Iconsport / Azzuu

Man United planning to sign three midfielders this summer

Man United have recently missed out on deals for Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes, with the pair joining Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.

A deal for Atalanta BC's Ederson is expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks, while the club are still looking to move for two new midfielders.

Bournemouth's Alex Scott and Lille's Ayyoub Bouaddi are also regarded as potential targets for the 20-time English champions this summer.

Manuel Ugarte is set for a lengthy period on the sidelines with a serious knee injury - the Uruguay international had been due to leave this summer, but an exit may have to wait until next year due to the seriousness of his issue.