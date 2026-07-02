Man United transfer news: Why 'direct' talks for £25m World Cup winger are contingent on Marcus Rashford future

By Lewis Nolan | 03 Jul 2026 00:39

Manchester United have opened talks for Crysencio Summerville, but any move may depend on Marcus Rashford leaving, the latest report has claimed.

Michael Carrick will be busy preparing the 2026-27 Premier League, with his side's first pre-season game set to take place on July 18 against Wrexham.

The head coach's squad will need to be reinforced if he is to help his team catch the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City, and while midfield has been seen as a key area for improvement, some fans are keen for Carrick's forward options to be bolstered.

There are some concerns about whether Matheus Cunha should be the club's starting left-winger given he is arguably better in central positions.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs has reported that Man United have now opened talks with West Ham United for Dutch winger Summerville, though his signing could be contingent on Rashford being sold.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Crysencio Summerville to Man United assessed: The right target?

Signed by West Ham for £25m in the summer of 2024, it would be fair to suggest that Summerville has not always experienced success on the pitch having scored just six Premier League goals for the Irons.

The 24-year-old did score five of those goals last season for the Hammers, and he did pose a genuine threat on the left flank in the closing stages of 2025-26.

CRYSENCIO SUMMERVILLE'S 2025-26 PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Matches: 31 Starts: 29 Goals: 5 Assists: 2 Successful Dribbles per Game: 1.6

However, there is an argument that the vast majority of the club's funds should be spent on midfield given that Manuel Ugarte has suffered a long-term injury, leaving Carrick with Kobbie Mainoo as his only first-team option in that area of the pitch.

If United are planning to use the West Ham winger as a key part of their project moving forward, they could encounter problems in terms of productivity, but he could have value as a member of the wider squad if he was signed for a modest sum.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Manchester United transfer news: Should Marcus Rashford stay?

Rashford has endured a mixed World Cup so far with England, as while he managed to score against Croatia in the first gameweek of Group L, he has struggled to impact games against deep defences.

The 28-year-old is more of a goal threat than Summerville, with the Englishman having scored eight goals in La Liga for Barcelona last term.

One of the factors that may prevent Rashford's reintegration into the squad could be the soured relationship between him and the Old Trafford faithful.

A sale may ultimately be in the best interests of both United and the winger, though it remains to be seen if another club would be willing to pay his wages.