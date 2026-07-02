Man United transfer news: Red Devils 'make contact' over potential deal for 2026 World Cup star

By Matt Law | 02 Jul 2026 14:39 , Last updated: 02 Jul 2026 14:41

Manchester United have reportedly made contact with Ismaila Sarr's representatives to discuss a potential move for the Crystal Palace attacker this summer.

Sarr enjoyed an impressive 2025-26 campaign for Palace, scoring 21 goals and registering two assists in 45 appearances in all competitions.

The 28-year-old struck nine times in the Premier League last term, while his overall record for Palace is 33 goals and 10 assists in 92 appearances in all competitions.

Sarr also enjoyed an excellent 2026 World Cup, scoring four goals and registering two assists in four appearances, as Senegal reached the round of 32.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Man United 'make contact' over Sarr switch

According to TEAMtalk, Man United are showing an interest in Sarr.

The report claims that the 20-time English champions have been in touch with the forward's representatives to register their interest.

However, a move to Old Trafford would not be straightforward, with Palace said to want a 'hefty fee' for a player who has a contract at Selhurst Park until June 2029.

It is understood that Man United had been interested in exploring a deal for Sarr before the 2026 World Cup, and the attacker's form has only strengthened their desire to sign him.

Juventus are also believed to be keen on Sarr, with the Old Lady exploring the possibility of bringing him to Turin during this summer's transfer window.

© Iconsport / SPP

Sarr could boost Man United's attack for next season

Sarr started his professional career at Metz before moving to Rennes, and he then made the move to English football with Watford, ultimately scoring 34 times for the club between 2019 and 2023.

The forward found it difficult at Marseille during the 2023-24 campaign, scoring just four times in 35 appearances, but he has since enjoyed two excellent seasons at Palace.

Sarr mainly operates off the right, but he is also capable of playing through the middle and would provide Man United with a different threat in the final third of the field.

Man United want to boost both their midfield and attack this summer, and their first signing of the current window is expected to be Brazil international Ederson from Atalanta BC.