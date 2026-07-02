Everton transfer news: David Moyes beats Man United to £16m signing of “promising” midfielder

By Oliver Thomas | 02 Jul 2026 10:28 , Last updated: 02 Jul 2026 10:29

Everton have completed the signing of midfielder Hayden Hackney from Middlesbrough.

The 24-year-old has put pen to paper on a five-year contract until June 2031 and moves to the Hill Dickinson Stadium for an undisclosed fee, believed to be at least £16m.

Hackney had been linked with several Premier League clubs over the last 12 months, including Manchester United who are now managed by former Boro boss Michael Carrick.

Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest were also linked with Hackney, but Everton have landed the 2025-26 Championship Player of the Season.

Hackney made what proved to be his 154th and final appearance for Middlesbrough in the Championship playoff final, losing 1-0 to Hull City at Wembley Stadium.

The Redcar-born talent leaves Boro having spent his entire career at the club, initially joining their academy at Under-10s level before working his way through the club's youth ranks and making his senior debut in January 2021.

Hackney is now looking forward to representing Everton in the Premier League and has become the club’s first signing of this summer’s transfer window.

Moyes a key factor behind Hackney’s decision to join Everton

Speaking to evertontv, Hackney said: "I'm delighted to be here. As soon as I spoke to the manager, as soon as I knew Everton were interested, to be honest, it was always going to be Everton.

“It’s such a big club, with the new stadium and the direction it’s going in. I just wanted to be part of that.

"The manager's track record of bringing players from the Championship to the Premier League was a massive part of my decision as well. Hopefully I can be the next one to do it successfully for Everton.

"It feels like a good fit for me, for sure. I think it's a given that you work hard, you run, you make tackles. I'll be doing that.

What can Everton fans expect from new signing Hackney?

"I think fans can expect a bit of everything from me – attacking and defensively. I think I can carry the ball well, arrive late in the box, and hopefully score some goals. I think there's plenty more to come from me. Obviously, I haven't played in the Premier League yet, so once I get used to that I think I can kick on from there.

"It was big for me to get it done before the start of pre-season. I wanted to be here on day one and do the whole pre-season with the lads. I can't wait for it. It helps with everything. Obviously, it's a new set of lads who I'll get used to and then also living down here. I'm delighted."

Reacting to the arrival of Hackney at Everton, Moyes said: “Hayden is a promising young player who we’ve been tracking for some time, and I’m looking forward to working with him.

Signing for the Toffees! ✍️ — Everton (@Everton) July 2, 2026

“We’ve had a track record over the years of identifying players in the Championship who have gone on to do really well for us and been good investments. We hope that will be the case with Hayden, too.

“He’s an England Under-21 international who will provide greater competition in midfield, which is something I wanted going into the new season.”

Hackney: “Signing for Everton is ideal timing”

Hackney believes that he is joining Everton and making the step up to the Premier League at the right moment in his career, with the midfielder ready to battle for regular starts under Moyes.

"It feels like signing for Everton is ideal timing," he added. "I feel that last season really developed me more as a player in all aspects of my game.

"Obviously, I thank Middlesbrough for the time that I was there, which was unbelievable, but now I feel ready and feel it's time to make the change and I'm really looking forward to it.

"There are some unbelievable players here and the competition is going to be tough but I'm ready to get going and to compete."

Everton are now set to turn their attention to other transfer targets including Chelsea duo Tyrique George and Liam Delap, the former of whom spend the second half of last season on loan at the Toffees.