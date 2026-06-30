Transfer news and rumours: Nottingham Forest 'target' Bologna pair, Everton 'closing' on Championship star

By Darren Plant | 30 Jun 2026 11:45

Nottingham Forest are allegedly interested in signing Bologna duo Jhon Lucumi and Santiago Castro during the summer transfer window.

While Vitor Pereira is yet to add to his squad ahead of 2026-27, Elliot Anderson is on the brink of a £116m transfer to Manchester City.

Therefore, the Portuguese will soon have substantial funds to make signings, and it appears that Forest intend to rekindle communication with Bologna having signed Dan Ndoye from them last summer.

According to Il Resto Del Carlino, Forest have expressed a desire to sign both Lucumi and Castro.

With Lucumi's contract expiring in 2027, Bologna are said to be open to cashing in on the Colombia international, who is also attracting attention from Juventus.

Meanwhile, Forest seem interested in bringing Castro to the City Ground, with the Argentine contributed seven goals and three assists from 35 outings in Serie A last season.

The report suggests that a double deal could cost in excess of €60m (£51.66m).

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Everton closing on Hackney deal

Everton are reportedly closing in on the signing of Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney.

In recent weeks, it has been claimed that the Championship Player of the Season was favouring a transfer to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

That effectively left the two teams to negotiate a fee for the 24-year-old, who has just 12 months remaining on his contract at the Riverside Stadium.

According to Sky Sports News, Everton have now agreed to commit to a proposal worth £25m for the former England Under-21 international.

The report suggests that the package for the Boro homegrown talent includes a number of add-ons.

Not only does David Moyes get to add a domestic-based player to his Everton ranks, Middlesbrough are bringing in a substantial fee that will allow them to strengthen their squad ahead of another Championship promotion bid.

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Barcelona to sell starlet to La Liga rival?

Over in Spain, Barcelona starlet Toni Fernandez may reportedly sign for Sevilla.

The 17-year-old has already been provided with two appearances in the Barcelona first team, albeit his last outing coming back in October.

However, if Barcelona want to make notable additions during the rest of the summer transfer window, they will need to facilitate sales, and cashing in on homegrown talent would prove beneficial on that front.

According to SPORT, Sevilla are regarded as one of the most serious contenders to acquire his services.

Sevilla are allegedly interested in concluding a deal worth in the region of €3m (£2.58m), which would come with Barcelona possessing a buy-back clause.

Fernandez would reportedly be in line for regular minutes with Sevilla, who finished in 13th position in the 2025-26 La Liga table.

He already has 13 goals and six assists from 47 appearances in Barcelona's youth team.