Mexico vs. England: Three Lions given Reece James injury boost before World Cup last-16 clash

By Oliver Thomas | 02 Jul 2026 12:10 , Last updated: 02 Jul 2026 12:11

England have received a timely boost regarding the fitness of right-back Reece James ahead of their 2026 World Cup last-16 clash against Mexico.

The Three Lions had captain Harry Kane to thank for scoring two second-half goals in a hard-fought 2-1 comeback victory over a spirited DR Congo side in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Thomas Tuchel began the match with Djed Spence at right-back, as both James and Jarell Quansah were sidelined due to injury.

While James has missed England’s last two World Cup games with a hamstring injury, Quansah came off with a twisted ankle in the 2-0 group-stage win over Panama last weekend.

The Three Lions have also had to cope without right-back Tino Livramento, who was forced to pull out of the 26-man squad before the tournament began after sustaining a calf injury which required surgery.

Prior to England’s win over DR Congo, Tuchel revealed at a press conference that Quansah is slightly closer to returning to the first team than James.

“They’re getting close. I saw both of them on the pitch,” Tuchel told reporters. “Jarrell is a little bit ahead of Reece, but the race was close, even to make it into the squad this time.

© Iconsport / PA Images

James “feeling good” as England receive injury boost before Mexico clash

However, The Athletic football correspondent David Ornstein has said that James is aiming to be available for England’s last-16 battle with co-hosts Mexico at the Estadio Azteca in the early hours of Monday morning (UK time).

James watched on from the bench as England beat DR Congo, and after the match, the Chelsea defender provided a brief update on his fitness in the mixed zone.

“It’s ok; I’m feeling good”, James said, as quoted by Ornstein, when commenting on his hamstring recovery.

Considering that Spence did not enjoy his finest performance in a Three Lions shirt again DR Congo, the return of James would represent a huge boost for England and Tuchel ahead of their meeting with Mexico.

James is a 26-cap England international who started both of England’s opening two group-stage games at the World Cup before picking up his injury.

Starting James, or either Quansah or Spence, would allow Declan Rice to continue in his favoured midfield position, instead of switching to a makeshift right-back role where the Arsenal star finished the win over DR Congo.

Tuchel is expected to offer a fresh update on the fitness of James and Quansah at a pre-match press conference this weekend before the clash with Mexico.