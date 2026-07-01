England 2-1 DR Congo player ratings: Sensational Harry Kane inspires Three Lions into World Cup Round of 16

By Saikat Mandal | 01 Jul 2026 20:14 , Last updated: 01 Jul 2026 20:23

England kept their 2026 World Cup dream alive as they came from behind to beat DR Congo 2-1 at Atlanta Stadium on Tuesday and book their place in the Round of 16.

The African nation stunned Thomas Tuchel's side when Brian Cipenga struck inside the opening eight minutes, before producing a disciplined defensive display that frustrated England for much of the contest.

However, two moments of sheer brilliance from captain Harry Kane finally broke DR Congo's resistance and sent the Three Lions into the next round.

Here, Sports Mole provides player ratings from the World Cup Round of 32 clash.

England player ratings vs. DR Congo: The Harry Kane show

© Iconsport / Abaca, Iconsport

GOALKEEPER

Jordan Pickford - 6/10

The Everton goalkeeper had little to do throughout the game, but a player of his quality should not have been beaten at his near post for DR Congo's opener.

DEFENCE

Djed Spence - 5/10

The performance encapsulated why many view Spence as England's weakest link, although he was not helped by Noni Madueke's lack of desire to track back. That said, aside from a few galloping runs forward, he struggled defensively against DR Congo's attackers.

Ezri Konsa - 7/10

Solid and ever reliable at the back, the Aston Villa centre-back made several crucial clearances late on as DR Congo pushed for an equaliser.

Marc Guehi - 8/10

Arguably the better of the two, Guehi not only won his duels, but produced one terrific interception almost from the middle of the pitch, which if had mistimed, could have led to a dangerous Congo attack.

Nico O'Reilly - 6/10

A subdued performance from the Manchester City full-back, who rarely provided width or attacking impetus down the left, although his combination play improved after Anthony Gordon came on.

MIDFIELD

Elliot Anderson - 8/10

One only needed to watch Anderson in isolation to understand why Manchester City are prepared to pay such an extraordinary fee for his signature. From helping out deep in defence to threading incisive through balls, the midfielder delivered an outstanding display that will probably go largely unnoticed.

Declan Rice - 8/10

Rice could easily have finished with an assist had Jude Bellingham's header found the net. Like Anderson, he was everywhere, and at times did a better defensive job at right-back than Spence.

ATTACK

Noni Madueke - 6/10

There were moments when Madueke looked a class apart, producing several dangerous crosses and driving past defenders to pick out a white shirt inside the box. However, his defensive contribution was virtually non-existent, leaving Spence isolated, while he also slowed down several counter-attacks when England needed greater pace to unlock the DR Congo defence.

Jude Bellingham - 8/10

Bellingham produced another high-quality performance, although this time there was no goal or assist to show for it. He came close with a header in the first half before forcing Dimitry Mpasi into an excellent save with a fierce effort after the break.

Marcus Rashford - 6/10

Rashford saw an effort cleared off the line and, on several occasions, tried to make things happen with his direct running. However, the link-up play with his fellow attackers was lacking.

Harry Kane - 9.5/10

Man of the Match, without a shadow of a doubt. When England desperately needed a spark, their captain stepped up once again. His intelligent movement and superb header brought the equaliser before a thunderous right-footed finish from inside the box sealed England's place in the Round of 16.

SUBSTITUTES

Eberechi Eze- 6/10

The Arsenal attacker replaced Spence in a tactical switch in the 70th minute, and while he was involved in smart link-up plays, the impact was minimal.

Anthony Gordon - 8/10

A super-sub in the truest sense. He played a key role in both of England's goals. It was his inviting delivery that Kane headed home for the equaliser, before he picked out the skipper again with the decisive pass for England's winner.

Bukayo Saka - 7/10

He certainly made a greater impact than Madueke. Saka and Gordon stretched the play superbly down the flanks, creating more space for the likes of Anderson, Kane and Bellingham to operate in the final third.

John Stones - NA

Brought in with only few minutes left on the clock.

DR Congo player ratings vs. England: Mpasi wins heart

© Iconsport / Eibner-Pressefoto / Scott Coleman

GOALKEEPER

Lionnel Mpasi - 9/10

At one stage, it seemed as though Mpasi had made a promise to himself that nothing would get past him. He produced a string of outstanding saves throughout the game to keep DR Congo's hopes alive. A magnificent performance that deserves immense respect.

DEFENCE

Produced a superb last-ditch goal-line clearance to deny his former club teammate Rashford. Going forward, he also delivered a brilliant cross from which Yoane Wissa came close to scoring.

Chancel Mbemba - 8/10

What a performance! Congo were expected to defend deep in low block set up, and Mbemba led by example, by making as many as nine clearances.

Axel Tuanzebe - 7/10

A terrific defensive display from the former Man Utd player, who, alongside Chancel Mbemba, threw his body on the line to prevent what looked like certain goals in the first half.

Arthur Masuaku - 6/10

The Sunderland full-back made several excellent tackles but offered little attacking impetus, spending most of the game focused on his defensive duties.

MIDFIELD

Ngal'ayel Mukau - 6/10

When teams play a low block, and the midfielders do not enjoy the licence to go forward, they are mostly left with side ways and backward passing.

Samuel Moutoussamy - 7/10

The most eye-catching performance of all the Congo midfielders, as he was the one who was willing to play the forward, and like Anderson, put in a lot of defensive shifts as well.

Noah Sadiki - 6/10

Booked in the 23rd minute probably stopped Sadiki from being adventurous, but he did try to bring the attackers into play with some good quick passes to the flanks.

ATTACK

Nathanael Mbuku - 6/10

Mbuku had a sniff at goal before he was taken off, and that was the only attempt he made all day. Apart from aiming at crosses from distance, there was little from him.

Yoane Wissa - 7/10

Wissa embodied DR Congo's 'what if' moment. He failed to make clean contact with Wan-Bissaka's superb cross, and his effort kissed the outside of the post. Had that chance gone in, England would have trailed 2-0 before half-time, and the outcome of the match could have been very different.

Brian Cipenga - 8/10

Scored an outstanding goal in the first half to keep Congo infront, and every time he took the ball in the opposition half, England defence panicked.

SUBSTITUTES

Joris Kayembe - NA

Joined with few minutes left on the watch.

Fiston Mayele - NA

Copy paste.

Edo Kayembe - 6/10

Brought in after England equalised, but could not dictate the intensity as England dominated the proceedings.

Theo Bongonda - 6/10

Same as above. The substitutions did not work as Congo had expected.

Meschak Elia - 5/10

Did Sebastien Desabre make a mistake by taking off Mbuku? Elia struggled to make any meaningful impact after coming on, and the substitution ultimately failed to produce the desired effect.