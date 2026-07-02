United States 2-0 Bosnia player ratings: Pochettino's midfield trio dominates with Tillman shining to seal last-16 spot

By Axel Clody | 02 Jul 2026 05:25

The United States continue their World Cup campaign with another impressive display. In Santa Clara, California, the hosts had few problems dispatching Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 to advance to the last 16, where they will face Belgium next week.

The victory was constructed with a sense of inevitability. Folarin Balogun opened the scoring in the first half but was sent off in the second, which could have complicated matters for the hosts. However, Malik Tillman emerged with a precise free kick to restore calm for the Americans.

Here are the player ratings from a victory in which the United States midfield was the standout feature.

United States player ratings

© Iconsport / Chris Putnam / ZUMA Press Wire

GOALKEEPER

Matthew Freese – 6.5/10

Rarely called upon but assured when tested. Denied Ermedin Demirovic on two occasions and also kept out an effort from Esmir Bajraktarevic.

DEFENDERS

Alexander Freeman – 6/10

Tim Ream – 7/10

The centre-back was excellent in both offensive and defensive phases. He made decisive interceptions from Bosnian crosses, anticipated well and played the pass that set up Balogun's opener. He was also an important weapon in the build-up with his range of passing.

Chris Richards – 6/10

Antonee Robinson – 6/10

MIDFIELDERS

Tyler Adams – 6.5/10

Malik Tillman – 7.5/10

The best player on the pitch. Beyond his superb free kick, Tillman played the pass that was deflected before the first American goal, won the ball back in the build-up to a disallowed effort and, with a backheel, initiated another move that led to a goal, combining with McKennie before his shot was blocked and Pulisic, who was offside, tucked the ball away.

Weston McKennie – 7/10

Once again, the Juventus midfielder made a significant attacking contribution with his overlapping runs down the right. He was responsible for continuing the move that led to Pulisic's disallowed goal and also pressed to force the error that resulted in Balogun's offside strike.

FORWARDS

Christian Pulisic – 6.5/10

Sergino Dest – 6/10

Folarin Balogun – 5.5/10

It could have been a historic performance, but it ended on a sour note with a red card. Beyond his goal, he had another effort ruled out for offside, struck the crossbar and produced a further shot that went narrowly wide.

SUBSTITUTES

Ricardo Pepi – N/A

Sebastian Berhalter – N/A

Bosnia and Herzegovina player ratings

© Iconsport / Xinhua / Xu Chang

GOALKEEPER

Nikola Vasilj – 4/10

Although Tillman's free kick was well struck, it was arguably saveable given that it was not placed right in the corner — Vasilj got a hand to the ball. He was also responsible for the long clearance that initiated Balogun's goal after being pressed by the Americans.

DEFENDERS

Amar Dedic – 5/10

Expected to be more involved in the attacking phase as a wing-back, but barely featured in the final third.

Nikola Katic – 5/10

Tarik Muharemovic – 5.5/10

Stjepan Radeljic – 5/10

Sead Kolasinac – 5/10

An important figure on the left flank, yet he offered nothing going forward and was repeatedly exposed by the combined movements of Dest and McKennie.

MIDFIELDERS

Armin Gigovic – 5/10

Ivan Sunjic – 4.5/10

The holding midfielder failed to provide even a basic sense of direction to Bosnia's attacking play in the first half.

Kerim Alajbegovic – 5.5/10

FORWARDS

Ermedin Demirovic – 5.5/10

Edin Dzeko – 6/10

The most technically gifted player on the European side, he managed to make an impact in the rare moments he was involved. However, his contribution was cut short by an injury early in the second half.

SUBSTITUTES

Esmir Bajraktarevic – 5/10

Benjamin Tahirovic – 6/10

In a second half where Bosnia enjoyed more of the ball, he came on as a deep-lying midfielder and helped initiate the team's best spell of pressure.

Ermin Mahmic – 6.5/10

After scoring in each of his previous two appearances, he came off the bench and proved the most dangerous player on the pitch with a series of long-range strikes. The only Bosnian who showed genuine cutting edge.

Haris Tabakovic – 5/10

Amar Memic – 5/10