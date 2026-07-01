England 2-1 Congo DR: Why Three Lions' strength from the bench could prove pivotal to their World Cup 2026 chances

By Ellis Stevens | 01 Jul 2026 20:14 , Last updated: 01 Jul 2026 20:14

England fought from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over Congo DR on Wednesday, booking their place in the Round of 16 of the World Cup 2026.

Harry Kane was the hero for the Three Lions, heading home the equaliser before emphatically firing into the roof of the net to complete the comeback with just four minutes remaining.

While the headlines will focus on England's all-time leading scorer, considerable credit must also be given to the impact of Thomas Tuchel's substitutions on the game.

Anthony Gordon, in particular, proved instrumental, providing assists for both of Kane's goals, and England's ability to bring such quality from the bench could yet prove a decisive factor in their World Cup 2026 hopes.

Game-changers from the bench

© Imago / IMAGO / Action Plus

One of the defining features of England's World Cup campaign thus far has been their ability to impact matches through the wealth of quality available from the bench.

In England's opening game in Group L, substitutes Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford combined to seal a 4-2 victory against Croatia, getting their World Cup campaign off to a winning start.

Tuchel was once again able to impact the match from the bench in the Three Lions' 2-1 victory over Congo DR in the Round of 32, with Gordon arriving from the bench to provide the assist for each of Kane's goals.

Not only did Gordon help deliver the crucial goals for England, but the winger, alongside Tuchel's other substitutions, helped change the speed and tempo of the game.

Although Saka and Eberechi Eze were largely quiet, a shift in shape following those substitutions also saw Tuchel move Declan Rice into the right-back position, and it was this trio that initially combined down the right flank to deliver the ball to Gordon just before Kane's equaliser.

Thanks to these moments, Tuchel now has plenty of evidence that his players are able to change matches from the bench, and that will give the manager confidence that he can rely on his substitutes to make the difference in the future rounds.

Boasting the likes of Eze, Saka, Noni Madueke, Ollie Watkins, Rashford, Morgan Rogers among his options, Tuchel has the luxury of introducing players capable of maintaining and raising the tempo and quality of performances rather than simply replacing tired legs.

Such ability is reminiscent of Mikel Arteta's title-winning Arsenal, with the Spaniard repeating throughout the 2025-26 Premier League season that finishers are equally as important as starters.

Given England's emphasis on set-pieces and deliveries into the box already this World Cup, it is unsurprising to see another similarity between the Three Lions and the Gunners.

A blueprint for Mexico - and beyond?

© Iconsport / PA Images

While there has already been evidence of England's reliance on squad depth and substitutions in their first four World Cup games, the Three Lions' comeback against Congo DR could prove a particularly important blueprint for the remainder of their tournament.

Tuchel's side now face the daunting task of taking on co-hosts Mexico at the Azteca Stadium in the Round of 16, which is surely set to be another high-intensity encounter.

As a result, Tuchel could place further emphasis on the philosophy of 'starters' and 'finishers', with fresh players from the bench given the job of sealing victory following the starting 11's work to tire the opposition.

Knockout football is often decided in the final 30 minutes, when space begins to open up and fatigue starts to set in, and Tuchel's ability to introduce such high-quality could continue to be decisive in these periods.

This may be particularly important against increasingly difficult opposition, when England may not be able to control every minute but can still quickly alter momentum by making substitutions when circumstances demand it.

If Tuchel's side are to go all the way and claim the World Cup 2026 trophy, they may ultimately do so not thanks to boasting the strongest starting team, but because they have repeatedly shown they can make changes that ensure they finish matches stronger than their opponents.