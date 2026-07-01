Team News: Spain vs. Austria injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By Ben Knapton | 01 Jul 2026 20:00

Group H winners and Group J runners-up collide in Thursday's World Cup 2026 last-32 battle, as Spain and Austria cross paths at the SoFi Stadium in California.

La Roja took seven points from a possible nine in Group H, while Das Team claimed a respectable four in Group J to finish second behind champions Argentina.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both nations.

SPAIN

Out: None

Doubtful: Yeremy Pino (shoulder), Nico Williams (adductor), Victor Munoz (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Simon; Llorente, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Merino, Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Oyarzabal, Baena

AUSTRIA

Out: None

Doubtful: David Alaba (muscle), Marko Arnautovic (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: A. Schlager; Posch, Lienhart, Alaba, Mwene; Siewald, X. Schlager; Laimer, Schmid, Sabitzer; Arnautovic