Liverpool transfer news: Reds star 'in talks' with foreign club amid £9.4m uncertainty

By Seye Omidiora | 01 Jul 2026 19:43

Andoni Iraola could be braced for a more disruptive summer as another senior Liverpool player is reportedly of interest to a foreign club.

The Reds have already lost Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson this summer, although Salah has yet to find a new club, while Ibrahima Konate has also departed for Real Madrid.

Securing stability inside the squad remains a primary objective for the new management team ahead of the upcoming campaign.

However, maintaining control over the squad is proving increasingly difficult as wealthy foreign clubs circle their most experienced assets.

The internal uncertainty at Anfield coincides with a demanding summer period dominated by World Cup commitments, even if the player in question has only just departed.

Galatasaray 'advance talks' to sign Liverpool star

© Iconsport / PA Images

According to Sport Witness, Turkish champions Galatasaray are reportedly making significant progress in their ambitious pursuit of veteran defender Virgil van Dijk.

The 34-year-old centre-back has officially entered the final 12 months of his lucrative contract at Anfield.

Reports suggest that negotiations between club officials and the player's representatives are progressing well, with the Super Lig outfit identifying the Dutch international as an ideal marquee replacement for outbound defender Davinson Sanchez.

The Istanbul heavyweights are prepared to match his current €11m (£9.4m) annual salary to facilitate the blockbuster transfer.

Defensive crisis looms for Iraola amid Van Dijk uncertainty

© Imago / Every Second Media

Allowing an influential club captain to depart would create a massive leadership void for Iraola to resolve ahead of his debut season, especially after Salah, Robertson and Konate's departures.

Van Dijk remains an indispensable figure in the dressing room despite facing heavy criticism for his recent international performances.

The national team captain suffered a disappointing World Cup exit with the Netherlands, freeing him up to finalise his domestic future.

While the source suggests that Liverpool will resist a cut-price sale risk losing their defensive anchor for free next summer if fresh terms are not agreed.