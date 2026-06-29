Yan Diomande transfer latest: RB Leipzig’s hardline response heaps pressure on PSG in race to sign talented winger

By Seye Omidiora | 30 Jun 2026 00:11 , Last updated: 30 Jun 2026 00:47

Paris Saint-Germain are understood to be stepping up their efforts to secure the signature of highly rated RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande.

The 19-year-old international has emerged as one of the most coveted talents in European football following a sensational breakout campaign in Germany.

The French champions have reportedly agreed personal terms with the Ivorian forward, who reportedly prefers a move to Paris over interest from Liverpool.

However, a potential transfer faces a significant roadblock as the Bundesliga side remain reluctant to sanction a departure during the current window.

The attacker is currently showcasing his abilities on the global stage at the World Cup in North America.

Leipzig issue firm hands off warning over Yan Diomande

© Iconsport / Kyle Rodden, Cal Sport Media, Sipa USA

The German outfit have made it clear that they intend to retain the services of their prized asset for at least another season.

Leipzig chief Marcel Schafer has publicly stated that the club have no intention of shifting from their current stance despite mounting external pressure.

“Our clear intention is that Yan will play for RB Leipzig next year," said Schafer via Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg. "And we won’t move away from that! We know exactly what we have in him.

"Of course, if Yan continues like this, the time will come when we allow him to take the next step - but not this year.

“We hold all the cards. So, to make it clear once again: Diomande will remain an RB Leipzig player.”

Will Leipzig's stance ramp up pressure on PSG?

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

It remains to be seen if Leipzig's public declaration places immense pressure on Paris Saint-Germain to drastically alter their transfer strategy if they wish to force a deal.

Leipzig are in a financially secure position after generating significant revenue from previous high-profile player sales.

The French heavyweights will likely need to submit an extraordinary financial package to even tempt the German club into opening formal discussions.

Retaining an unsettled player can sometimes disrupt squad harmony, but the Bundesliga side are confident in their ability to manage the situation.

Given that the Paris outfit are blessed with several options in wide areas — Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doue, Bradley Barcola and youngster Ibrahim Mbaye — they are unlikely to panic and bide their time in their pursuit of the forward.