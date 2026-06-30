Player Ratings: Penalty hero Gill inspires stunning Paraguay shootout win over Germany

By Alexis Pereira | 30 Jun 2026 01:03 , Last updated: 30 Jun 2026 01:12

Havertz the villain as Paraguayan goalkeeper overshadows Neuer — full player ratings from Germany 1 (3) Paraguay 1 (4)

The German giants could not break down a resolute Paraguay defence on Monday. After a 1-1 draw through 120 minutes of football in which the European side struggled badly to create chances, Paraguay advanced to the last 16 of the World Cup on penalties.

Orlando Gill was the hero of the shootout, saving spot kicks from Kai Havertz — who had produced an excellent overall performance and scored Germany's equaliser — and Nick Woltemade. Jonathan Tah then blazed his effort wide before Jose Canale stepped up to seal Paraguay's place in the next round.

Here are the player ratings from this historic South American result.

Germany player ratings

GOALKEEPER

Manuel Neuer — 6/10

Had little to do in open play but, ever the big-game performer, produced a crucial save at the most important moment to delay Paraguay's progression, denying Fabian Balbuena's spot kick.

DEFENDERS

Nathaniel Brown — 5/10

Underused by manager Julian Nagelsmann, he was kept anchored at the base of attacking moves rather than pushing forward to occupy the flank, the role that suits him best. In extra time, he delivered a perfect corner for Jonathan Tah to score, only for the goal to be disallowed for a foul on the Paraguayan goalkeeper.

Antonio Rudiger — 4.5/10

Struggled considerably operating on the left side of the pitch given his preference for his right foot. He had space to build attacks but could not find quality passes off his left, with the exception of one right-footed cross that created a good opportunity for Nick Woltemade.

Jonathan Tah — 5/10

Joshua Kimmich — 6.5/10

After being shifted from full-back into a more central role, he became increasingly important in Germany's build-up play, in addition to his set-piece responsibilities. He converted his penalty after Havertz's miss.

MIDFIELDERS

Alexander Pavlovic — 4/10

Felix Nmecha — 5/10

FORWARDS

Florian Wirtz — 7/10

After a first half spent mostly anchored on the left, he was given more freedom in the second period and became actively involved in Germany's attacking play. It was down that left channel that he cut inside before crossing for Havertz to score.

Leroy Sane — 5/10

Germany come from behind to force extra time. ?#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 29, 2026

Kai Havertz — 7/10

With Undav's presence as the focal point, he was able to drift further away from the central reference point and had several good moments doing so. His best moments, however, came inside the box, where he repeatedly won aerial duels — scoring the equaliser and forcing another important save with a separate header. His missed penalty was the one outlier in an otherwise excellent display.

Deniz Undav — 4/10

SUBSTITUTES

Leon Goretzka — 5.5/10

Jamal Musiala — 5/10

Waldemar Anton — 4.5/10

Conceded the foul that cancelled out Germany's extra-time goal and, from inside the six-yard box, headed a big chance straight into the goalkeeper's grasp.

Nick Woltemade — 5/10

While he missed a good chance inside the box in extra time and his penalty in the shootout, he consistently positioned himself well to receive crosses throughout.

Malick Thiaw — Not rated

Nadiem Amiri — Not rated

Paraguay player ratings

GOALKEEPER

Orlando Gill — 7/10

Beyond his two saved penalties, he was excellent whenever called upon in open play, dealing comfortably with headers from Havertz and Jonathan Tah. The only header he could not stop was the one from Havertz that found the net.

DEFENDERS

Juan Caceres — 6/10

Gustavo Gomez — 5.5/10

Jose Canale — 6.5/10

The best player in a defensive system that was secure and consistent for almost the entire match, despite being beaten in the air by Havertz for the German goal. He then converted the decisive penalty to seal the win.

Junior Alonso — 6/10

MIDFIELDERS

Damian Bobadilla — 6.5/10

Produced a crucial sliding tackle to prevent a German counter-attack from a loose corner and was the starting point for Enciso's goal. He was also important in protecting the edge of the box throughout.

Andres Cubas — 6/10

Miguel Almiron — 5/10

Matias Galarza — 7/10

The number 23 provided the perfect assist for Paraguay's goal. He was also decisive without the ball, working tirelessly to close down the flank and occasionally cutting inside as well. In the shootout, he barely took a run-up and comfortably sent Neuer the wrong way.

FORWARDS

Julio Enciso — 7/10

Beyond the goal itself, he was a constant attacking presence and contributed heavily away from the ball as well. He also caused problems inside the box with two further shots.

Gabriel Avalos — 5/10

SUBSTITUTES

Gustavo Caballero — 4/10

Mauricio — 6/10

A positive impact off the bench, as has often been the case for him in this tournament, finding good passes throughout. He could have finished with an assist for Caballero had the forward not lost control of the ball when through behind the defence. He also converted his penalty in the shootout.

Gustavo Velazquez — 5/10

Braian Ojeda — Not rated

Antonio Sanabria — Not rated