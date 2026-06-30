Paraguay's defensive masterclass and a goalkeeping masterpiece dump four-time champions Germany out on penalties

By Alexis Pereira | 30 Jun 2026 01:09 , Last updated: 30 Jun 2026 01:12

The first major shock of the World Cup knockout stage has been confirmed. Paraguay eliminated Germany on Monday in Boston, following a 1-1 draw after normal time and extra time. In the shootout, Orlando Gill was the star of the show. The goalkeeper saved two penalties as Albirroja won 4-3 on spot kicks to secure their place in the last 16.

If the result surprises given the weight of the shirts involved, the manner in which it unfolded is rather less surprising. Long before the World Cup began, Gustavo Alfaro had made clear what identity his side would carry into the tournament: compact lines, tactical discipline, physical commitment and ruthless efficiency in exploiting opposition mistakes. That was precisely the script that carried Paraguay through.

On the other side, Germany once again displayed problems that had already surfaced during the group stage. Plenty of possession, limited creativity to break down a well-organised defence, and ball circulation too slow to disrupt such a compact system. Julian Nagelsmann's side did pursue an equaliser and pressed for almost the entirety of the second half and extra time, but produced less than expected.

Germany vs Paraguay: How the match unfolded

Possession and purposeful football against a deep, reactive structure — in a nutshell, that was the story of the contest between Germany and Paraguay in Boston. In the opening period, the Albirroja's approach proved effective, and they took a 1-0 lead into the break. Nagelsmann's side lacked the speed in passing and the creativity required to break down the South American block.

Well organised on the pitch, Alfaro's side marked tightly, closed down spaces effectively and made life extremely difficult for the German attack. They also punished the European side in the closing minutes of the first half. Paraguay won the ball back after Neuer punched away a corner and worked the ball down the right until Matias Galarza delivered a cross for Julio Enciso to finish with a header.

Behind on the scoreboard and desperate for a response, Germany did not emerge well from the interval. Yet, from a cross that initially appeared to lead nowhere, the equaliser arrived. Florian Wirtz received possession on the left, drove the ball into the box and found Kai Havertz, who flicked it home with a header to level the score.

From that point, the attack-versus-defence pattern intensified. Even 30 minutes of extra time were not enough for Germany to find a winner. Paraguay held firm, survived and took the tie to penalties.

Germany come from behind to force extra time. ?#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 29, 2026

Germany vs Paraguay: Alfaro executes the plan to perfection and exposes German limitations

Few sides arrived at this World Cup with as clear an identity as Paraguay. Gustavo Alfaro never hid the fact that his team would not seek to compete for possession against the leading footballing nations. The approach was always different: defend with numbers, reduce spaces, compete physically and wait for the right moment to attack.

That is exactly what happened in Boston.

Albirroja played for a single objective, congested the central channel, forced Germany to circulate possession from side to side and largely neutralised the Europeans' attempts to break through. When they won the ball back, they accelerated quickly through a small number of passes before looking for Enciso and the players ahead of him. They did not need to create many opportunities to produce an extremely competitive performance.

The display also reinforced criticism that had already been levelled at Germany throughout the tournament. Despite finishing top of their group, Nagelsmann's side had repeatedly struggled to convert territorial dominance into clear-cut chances. There was possession, control and volume, but a lack of intensity, creativity and aggression in the final third.

Against that backdrop, comments made by Jurgen Klopp ahead of the match carried added weight. Working as a television pundit during the World Cup, the German manager had already voiced concern about the four-time world champions' form.

"The national team can obviously do a lot better. Football has to be seasoned with passion, intensity and emotion. It did not look like we were simply going to breeze through the next rounds without effort. We have to combine our quality with an exceptional mentality." [Note: original English wording could not be verified; translated from Portuguese source.]

In Boston, that assessment seemed to carry even more weight. Against an organised and thoroughly committed defence, Germany held the ball for almost the entire match but produced very little. Paraguay, on the other hand, played exactly the match they had promised before the World Cup even began — and were rewarded for it.

Paraguay will try to repeat the formula in the last 16

The result places Paraguay among the World Cup's last 16 and reinforces the belief within a squad that fully trusts its style of play.

Albirroja now await the winner of the tie between France and Sweden to discover their opponent in the next round. On paper, France enter as favourites, both for their individual quality and for the campaign built so far.

Regardless of the opponent, it is difficult to imagine Alfaro changing his approach. Paraguay have shown that they are comfortable operating without the ball, defending in a low block and relying on opposition mistakes to create their opportunities. That was the case against Germany. It could very well be the case again in the last 16.