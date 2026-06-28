Team News: Germany vs. Paraguay injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 28 Jun 2026 21:30

Germany and Paraguay will meet in the last-32 stage of the 2026 World Cup.

Paraguay have qualified for the next round as one of the best third-placed finishers, while Germany ended their Group E campaign at the summit, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the game.

GERMANY

Out: Nico Schlotterbeck (ankle)

Doubtful: Nathaniel Brown (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Rudiger, Tah, Brown; Nmecha, Pavlovic; Sane, Musiala, Wirtz; Havertz

PARAGUAY

Out: Diego Gomez (suspended)

Doubtful: Omar Alderete (knee), Ramon Sosa (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Gill; Caceres, Alderete, Velazquez, Alonso; Almiron, Galarza, Cubas, Mauricio; Avalos, Enciso