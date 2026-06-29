Brentford transfer news: Bees confirm Frank Onyeka sale to newly-promoted club

By Ben Sully | 29 Jun 2026 23:53

Brentford have sold midfielder Frank Onyeka to newly-promoted Coventry City.

Onyeka joined Coventry on an initial loan deal in January, with an obligation to make the move permanent if Frank Lampard's side won promotion.

The 28-year-old went on to start 13 of his 14 Championship appearances in the second half of the season, helping the Sky Blues secure promotion as the league winners.

Brentford have now confirmed Onyeka's permanent departure, ending his five-year association with the club.

Onyeka leaves the west London club after featuring in 87 competitive matches, including 75 Premier League appearances.

Thank you, Frank ❤️



We can confirm that @_frankonyeka has joined Coventry City on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) June 29, 2026

Brentford bid farewell to Onyeka

"Frank has been with us since our first Premier League game, and has always shown fantastic commitment, work rate and loyalty during his time here," Brentford's director of football Phil Giles told the club's official website.

"Ultimately, he probably didn’t start as many games as he’d have liked, which is why the opportunity for him to move to Coventry made sense for all parties.

"He made a big contribution to their promotion and has earned his chance at becoming a regular Premier League starter with them.

"Frank will always be welcome back at Brentford and we wish him well for next season with Coventry."

HERE TO STAY. ? — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) June 29, 2026

Onyeka to "give everything" in Coventry's Premier League return

Onyeka is determined to do all he can to help Coventry avoid an immediate return to the second tier in their first top-flight campaign since 2000-01.

“I’m really excited for the new season with Coventry," Onyeka told the Coventry website.

“When I first joined last season, I came here with two goals and that was to win the Championship and help Coventry get promoted to the Premier League.

“I’m really happy to now be a Coventry player back in the Premier League. I will give everything to the team, fight for every ball, fight for my teammates and bring my experience.

“My ambition now is to help the club stay in the Premier League and finish as high as we can.”

Coventry will start the 2026-27 Premier League campaign against reigning champions Arsenal on August 21.