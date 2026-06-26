Newcastle transfer news: Magpies ‘in the mix’ for £43m Anthony Gordon replacement after Victor Munoz blow

By Oliver Thomas | 26 Jun 2026 19:15

Newcastle United will reportedly consider making a move for FC Koln attacker Said El Mala in the summer transfer window.

The Magpies are on the lookout for a new goalscoring winger after selling Anthony Gordon to Barcelona for around £69m last month.

Eddie Howe’s side seemed to be in a strong position to win the race for Osasuna’s Victor Munoz, before Liverpool hijacked their move for the Spain international, who has arrived at Anfield for a reported £34.6m.

Newcastle are now forced to look elsewhere and German newspaper Bild, via Sport Witness, claims that the Magpies are ‘in the mix’ to El Mala and are now eyeing a renewed effort to sign the 19-year-old.

The report adds that El Mala, who has also attracted interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion, is one of several options being explored by Newcastle.

Brentford had expressed a strong interest in El Mala and were ready to pay Koln’s €50m (£43m) asking price, but the winger’s agent and mother is said to have vetoed the deal while waiting for other offers to arrive.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Newcastle 'eyeing a renewed effort' to sign El Mala

It is claimed that Newcastle’s interest in El Mala will play directly into Koln’s plans, as they are hoping for a bidding war to emerge among several suitors.

Any potential Newcastle deal for El Mala could see his older brother Malek El Mala, 21, make the move to St James’ Park, as the siblings are believed to be keen to continue playing together.

Said and Malek were both signed by Koln from Viktoria Koln in 2024 before returning to the lower-league German club for the 2024-25 campaign on loan.

In 2025-26, Said enjoyed a breakout season in the Bundesliga, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists in 28 league matches for a Koln outfit who avoided relegation.

The highly-rated teenager was a strong contender to earn a place in Germany’s squad for the 2026 World Cup, but the seven-cap Under-21 international was ultimately not called up by Julian Nagelsmann.

Newcastle already have two German international away at the World Cup in striker Nick Woltemade and centre-back Malick Thiaw, who will both be hoping to feature in their last-32 tie next Monday.