Chelsea transfer news: Premier League rival 'intensify contact' in Dusan Vlahovic race

By Darren Plant | 26 Jun 2026 15:25

Newcastle United are reportedly pressing ahead with trying to sign Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic.

Given their ongoings efforts to comply with the Premier League financial regulations, there is more talk of outgoings than incomings at St James' Park.

Tottenham Hotspur are allegedly pushing hard to wrap up a deal for Sandro Tonali, while Arsenal are being linked with a move for Bruno Guimaraes.

However, given that Newcastle were interested in the big-money signing of Victor Munoz prior to the winger changing his mind over his next club, money appears to be available to Eddie Howe.

According to TuttoJuve, the Magpies are 'accelerating' a move to sign Vlahovic on a free transfer.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Newcastle up interest in Vlahovic transfer

As per the report, Newcastle have upped their efforts to hold negotiations with the player's entourage.

The report adds that discussions thus far are described as 'encouraging', with Newcastle seemingly intent to make a decisive move in the transfer market.

Chelsea are among the other Premier League clubs to have been credited as admirers of the Serbia international.

Nevertheless, Newcastle appear to have stolen a march on one of their Premier League rivals in an effort to win the race for the 26-year-old's signature.

Much may depend on whether there is concrete rival interest and if another club is willing to match Vlahovic's wage demands.

© Imago

Is Vlahovic the ideal Newcastle signing?

With Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa failing to justify their respective price-tags in 2025-26, Howe is eager to find a solution in attack.

Securing someone of Vlahovic's reputation would theoretically enable Newcastle to consider loan proposals for the aforementioned duo, arguably a necessity when clubs will not be willing to pay what Newcastle shelled out for their signatures.

Vlahovic is also proven as an elite striker, with 94 goals and 18 assists coming from his 221 appearances in Serie A. He also has 16 goals from 41 Serbia outings.

Newcastle will have concerns that Vlahovic may struggle to adapt to life at St James' Park like compatriot Aleksandar Mitrovic, but signing Vlahovic would represent a real statement of intent.