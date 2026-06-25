Arsenal transfer news: New £40m Alex Scott alternative for Mikel Arteta as 'talks' held for Premier League midfielder

By Lewis Nolan | 25 Jun 2026 19:42

Arsenal are contemplating sending a formal offer to Newcastle United for Bruno Guimaraes, the latest report has claimed.

Now that Mikel Arteta has finally won the Premier League title, he will be keen on establishing a period of dominance, especially as Pep Guardiola has left Manchester City.

While many fans are keen for offensive reinforcements, the club have also been credited with interest in a number of midfielders.

The Gunners have been linked with the likes of Alex Scott in recent days, though they may have to beat Manchester United to his signature.

The Daily Mail now report that Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes is a genuine target, and Arsenal are now weighing up whether to make an official bid having held talks with the player's camp.

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Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal: The right man for Mikel Arteta?

Guimaraes was the headline signing of Newcastle's current ownership, arriving at the club in January 2022 for £40m from Lyon, and he has established himself as one of the division's most rounded midfielders.

The 28-year-old would likely not be seen as a long-term signing, as while he is by no means past his best, players can suffer sharp declines in their early thirties.

BRUNO GUIMARAES: PREMIER LEAGUE STATS (2025-26) Matches: 29 Starts: 27 Goals: 9 Assists: 5 Duel Win Percentage: 50% Accurate Passes per Game: 43.1

Arsenal would not lose their defensive ruggedness by bringing Guimaraes to the Emirates, and he would arguably be their best passer.

The Brazilian is comfortable as a number six or as a number eight, and his ability to play forward or burst into the box makes him a threat in the final third.

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Bruno Guimaraes rumours: Declan Rice partner?

It is somewhat concerning that Arteta has not yet found the right midfield partner for Declan Rice, with the Spaniard having experimented many times during his Arsenal tenure.

Jorginho, Thomas Partey, Martin Zubimendi and Myles Lewis-Skelly have all been used alongside Rice, though none of the quartet consistently impressed.

Guimaraes would complement the Englishman's defensive prowess, and the duo would likely provide immense quality with and without the ball.