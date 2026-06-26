Panama vs. England: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Matt Law | 26 Jun 2026 16:48 , Last updated: 26 Jun 2026 16:50

England will be aiming to secure top spot in Group L when they take on Panama.

The Three Lions are in a very strong position when it comes to reaching the last-32 stage of the 2026 World Cup, sitting top of Group L on four points, while Panama are bottom on zero points and have already been eliminated from this summer's competition.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Panama and England kick off?

The World Cup match will kick off at 10pm UK time on Saturday.

Where is Panama vs. England being played?

The World Cup fixture between Panama and England is being played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA.

MetLife Stadium is the home of NFL teams the New York Giants and the New York Jets.

How to watch Panama vs. England in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on ITV1 - all 104 matches at this summer's competition are on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, split between ITV and BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via ITVX, which is available on a number of devices, including desktop, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the World Cup fixture will be available on BBC iPlayer, ITVX, as well as their respective X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also have highlights of every match.

What is at stake for Panama and England?

England will certainly be through to the last-32 stage of the tournament as Group L winners should they overcome Panama, providing that Ghana fail to beat Croatia.

The Three Lions have a slightly better goal difference than Ghana, which could come into play, but Thomas Tuchel's side could finish second if they lose or draw vs. Panama.

England are in a very strong spot when it comes to progressing to the next round, but the same cannot be said for Panama, who have been eliminated with two defeats from two matches.

As it stands, England will battle Ecuador in the next round of the competition, with Ghana taking on Portugal, but a lot could change during the final round of games in Group L.

> Our full preview of Panama vs. England can be viewed here