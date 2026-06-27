What Scotland need to happen as England qualify for last 32: World Cup live news and latest updates today

By Ben Knapton | 27 Jun 2026 09:08

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live World Cup 2026 news blog on Saturday, June 27!

The final day of group-stage fixtures is finally upon us, after a plethora of fates were sealed on Friday, including that of England.

The Three Lions have already qualified for the last 32 thanks to results elsewhere going their way, but Scotland's hopes are still hanging in the balance.

Stay up to date with all the latest developments by following our live blog below!

World Cup 2026: Latest news on June 27

By the time most England fans went to bed on Friday evening, there was a wafer-thin chance that the Three Lions could have still been eliminated from the World Cup at the first hurdle.

However, owing to Uruguay's 1-0 loss to Spain in Group H - which sent Marcelo Bielsa's side packing - England are now guaranteed to go through as one of the best third-placed teams at the very worst.

Whether the same can be said for Scotland is another matter entirely, though, as Steve Clarke's side currently sit 10th in the 12-team table and can only advance in a particular set of circumstances.

To break into the top eight places, Scotland need Croatia to finish third in Group L and lose to Ghana by at least three goals, either Algeria - by two goals - or Austria - by four goals - to lose their Group J head-to-head, and the Group K battle between DR Congo and Uzbekistan to end in a draw or an Uzbekistan win by one to three goals.

Regarding teams whose fate has now been sealed, Cape Verde are incredibly marching on to a last-32 battle with Argentina, by virtue of holding Saudi Arabia to a 0-0 draw to finish second in Group H behind Spain.

Elsewhere, Group G concluded with Belgium's 5-1 thumping of New Zealand sending them top, while there was late VAR drama in Egypt vs. Iran, denying the latter a guaranteed knockout spot.

No fewer than 10 goals were scored in the final Group I games too, as France thumped Norway 4-1 to finish first, while Senegal hit Iraq for five without reply.