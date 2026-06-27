Egypt 1-1 Iran: Late VAR drama overshadows pulsating World Cup thriller

By Saikat Mandal | 27 Jun 2026 06:28 , Last updated: 27 Jun 2026 06:31

"Football is the ballet of the masses." - Dmitri Shostakovich

Sometimes, however, football is a tragedy.

Egypt and Belgium booked their places in the 2026 World Cup knockout rounds after Iran were held to a heartbreaking 1-1 draw in a pulsating Group G contest at Seattle Stadium on Saturday.

Shoja Khalilzadeh thought he had written himself into Iranian football folklore with a stoppage-time winner, only for VAR to intervene and rule out the goal for offside, shattering the dreams of an entire nation.

It was a contest brimming with tension and emotion, and while Egypt celebrated progression, it was impossible not to sympathise with a courageous Iranian side whose hopes were extinguished by the finest of margins.

Egypt 1-1 Iran: What just happened?

Shoja Khalilzadeh had momentarily sent Iran to the knockout stage but the goal was ruled offsides after VAR review ? pic.twitter.com/YQxvhND0Nv — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 27, 2026

The match was only five minutes old when Iran suffered the worst possible start, falling behind to Mahmoud Saber.

With qualification hanging in the balance, the early setback did little to dent their belief, and Iran were handed a glorious chance to respond almost immediately from the penalty spot.

Captain Mehdi Taremi stepped up, but Mostafa Shobeir guessed correctly, diving low to his left to keep out the penalty in what proved to be one of the defining moments of the night.

Iran refused to buckle. Their reward arrived inside the opening 15 minutes when Ramin Rezaeian thundered a rising effort home from the tightest of angles to restore parity.

From there, chances came and went. Egypt looked content to protect what they had rather than chase victory, while Iran continued searching for the decisive breakthrough.

Then came the moment that seemed destined to live forever.

Deep into stoppage time, Khalilzadeh bundled home from close range, sending the Iranian bench, players and supporters into scenes of unbridled ecstasy.

For a few glorious seconds, Iran believed. Then VAR intervened. The celebrations stopped, the goal was chalked off for offside, and joy instantly turned into devastation.

Egypt 1-1 Iran: The big talking point

?? Egypt 1-1 Iran ??



Egypt finish second in Group G, while Iran wait to see if they emerge as one of the top third-place finishers after having a stoppage-time goal pulled back that would have secured their spot. pic.twitter.com/uCOjivXIwJ — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) June 27, 2026

When the referee confirmed the decision, it felt like a dagger through the hearts of millions of Iranian supporters.

The offside call was correct, yet that did little to soften the emotional blow.

Iran may not have won a single game at this tournament, but they left with their heads held high.

They fought until the final whistle, forcing Egypt to survive wave after wave of pressure, while also striking the crossbar and repeatedly testing the resolve of Hassan's side.

This was cruel. This was excruciating.

And once again, VAR found itself at the centre of football's biggest story.

Egypt reached the Round of 32 for the first time in their history, but one image may outlive the result itself - Mohamed Salah embracing a devastated Mehdi Taremi after the final whistle.

Egypt 1-1 Iran: What happens next?

Before kick-off, the equation was straightforward - Belgium and Iran both needed victories to guarantee qualification.

Belgium eventually produced their best display of the tournament to defeat New Zealand 5-1 and secure their place in the knockout rounds.

Egypt would still have progressed as one of the best third-placed teams had they lost, meaning qualification was never truly in danger.

The Pharaohs now finish second in the group and will face Australia in the Round of 32.

Iran could yet join them as one of the best third-placed finishers, but for now there are only tears, uncertainty and the painful feeling that history slipped away by the narrowest of margins.