Team News: Egypt vs Iran injury, suspension list, predicted XIs before World Cup clash

By Saikat Mandal | 26 Jun 2026 04:00 , Last updated: 26 Jun 2026 04:00

Egypt have a golden opportunity to progress through to the 2026 World Cup knockout rounds if they win or draw against Iran in the final match in Seattle.

Egypt are top of Group G with four points after winning 3-1 against New Zealand in matchday two, where Iran are undefeated with two points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

EGYPT

Out: Hossam Abdelmaguid (head)

Doubtful: Hamdy Fathy (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Shobeir; Hany, Ibrahim, Rabia, Fatouh; Attia, Lasheen; Salah, Ashour, Ziko; Marmoush

IRAN

Out: None

Doubtful: Roozbeh Cheshmi (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Beiranvand; Rezaeian, Khalilzadeh, Nemati, Hajsafi, Kanaani; Mohebi, Ezatolahi, Ghoddos, Jahanbakhsh; Taremi