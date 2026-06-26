Team News: Egypt vs Iran injury, suspension list, predicted XIs before World Cup clash

Egypt have a golden opportunity to progress through to the 2026 World Cup knockout rounds if they win or draw against Iran in the final match in Seattle.
Egypt are top of Group G with four points after winning 3-1 against New Zealand in matchday two, where Iran are undefeated with two points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.
EGYPT vs. IRAN
EGYPT
Out: Hossam Abdelmaguid (head)
Doubtful: Hamdy Fathy (hamstring)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Shobeir; Hany, Ibrahim, Rabia, Fatouh; Attia, Lasheen; Salah, Ashour, Ziko; Marmoush
IRAN
Out: None
Doubtful: Roozbeh Cheshmi (hamstring)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Beiranvand; Rezaeian, Khalilzadeh, Nemati, Hajsafi, Kanaani; Mohebi, Ezatolahi, Ghoddos, Jahanbakhsh; Taremi