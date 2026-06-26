World Cup Gameweek 3
Egypt
Jun 27, 2026 4.00am
Seattle Stadium
Iran

Team News: Egypt vs Iran injury, suspension list, predicted XIs before World Cup clash

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Egypt vs Iran injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Egypt have a golden opportunity to progress through to the 2026 World Cup knockout rounds if they win or draw against Iran in the final match in Seattle. 

Egypt are top of Group G with four points after winning 3-1 against New Zealand in matchday two, where Iran are undefeated with two points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

EGYPT vs. IRAN

 

EGYPT 

Out: Hossam Abdelmaguid (head)

Doubtful: Hamdy Fathy (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Shobeir; Hany, Ibrahim, Rabia, Fatouh; Attia, Lasheen; Salah, Ashour, Ziko; Marmoush

IRAN 

Out: None 

Doubtful: Roozbeh Cheshmi (hamstring) 

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Beiranvand; Rezaeian, Khalilzadeh, Nemati, Hajsafi, Kanaani; Mohebi, Ezatolahi, Ghoddos, Jahanbakhsh; Taremi

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