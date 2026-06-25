Egypt vs. Iran: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Matt Law | 25 Jun 2026 09:52 , Last updated: 25 Jun 2026 09:53

The top two in Group G will lock horns on Friday, with Egypt and Iran both looking to book their spot in the last-32 stage of the 2026 World Cup.

Egypt are currently at the top of the section on four points, while Iran are second on two points, having drawn their two games at the competition.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Egypt vs. Iran kick off?

The World Cup match will kick off at 4am UK time on Saturday.

Where is Egypt vs. Iran being played?

The World Cup fixture between Egypt and Iran is being played at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, USA.

Lumen Field is the home of venue of MLS outfit Seattle Sounders.

How to watch Egypt vs. Iran in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on BBC Two - all 104 matches at this summer's competition are on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, split between ITV and BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via BBC iPlayer, which is available on a number of devices, including desktop, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the World Cup fixture will be available on BBC iPlayer, ITVX, as well as their respective X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also have highlights of every match.

What is at stake for Egypt and Iran?

Egypt will secure a spot in the round of 32 as Group G winners should they overcome Iran, but a draw would also be enough if Belgium fail to beat New Zealand by a margin of three or more goals in the section's other contest.

There are also a number of scenarios which see Egypt finish second, including a draw with Iran, and Belgium beat New Zealand by a margin of three or more goals.

Boasting four points, Egypt are in a very strong position when it comes to reaching the knockout round of the competition, even if they were to lose this match.

Iran, meanwhile, would top Group G with a win over Egypt, providing that Belgium fail to overcome New Zealand.

Team Melli can also finish second, third or fourth, with Group G incredibly open heading into the final matchday, which is shaping up to be fascinating.

> Our full preview of Egypt vs. Iran can be viewed here