Egypt vs. Iran – Mohamed Salah and company look to secure favourable knockout path

By Carter White | 25 Jun 2026 12:47

Group G action at the 2026 World Cup concludes on Saturday morning as Egypt clash with Iran at Seattle Stadium.

The Pharaohs secured a much-needed win over New Zealand last time out, whilst Team Melli shared the spoils with a stuttering Belgium outfit.

Egypt fighting for a favourable path

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

Competing at only their second World Cup finals in the 21st century after a disappointing 2018 campaign in Russia, Egypt are all-but secured of a spot in the knockout stages for the first time in their history.

Before matchday three, the Pharaohs are sitting at the summit of the Group G standings on four points, two points in front of Iran and Belgium, with the latter tipped to comfortably top the section pre-tournament.

However, Egypt find themselves in the driving seat ahead of this weekend and know that victory would guarantee a placement of first, putting Mohamed Salah and company on a favourable path to World Cup glory.

The winners of Group G are scheduled to face a best third-placed side (potentially South Korea) before clashing with the winners of the United States versus another third-placed finisher on July 7.

Whilst the Star and Stripes have been impressive so far at the World Cup, the thought of not facing a true international heavyweight until the quarter-finals is an enticing prospect for Egypt, who waited 92 years for their first victory at the competition.

That hypothetical last-eight clash would likely come against European champions and pre-tournament favourites Spain, with La Roja warming into the tournament after a shock opening result versus Cape Verde.

Defiant Iranian squad managing to compete

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Despite the incredible amount of restrictions placed on the Iranian squad around this summer's World Cup, Team Melli are still managing to compete at the top level in Group G, fighting to remain in the competition.

Considering the circumstances, back-to-back draws with New Zealand and European heavyweights Belgium are impressive, giving the AFC giants a chance of reaching the knockout stages for the first time at a World Cup.

Featuring at consecutive World Cups after a difficult campaign in Qatar four years ago, Alireza Beiranvand was the latest goalkeeper to steal the headlines at this tournament, producing a man-of-the-match performance to keep the Red Devils at bay last time out.

However, with the attacking powers of Mehdi Taremi fading, there is more strain on the forward collective of Iran, who know that a victory on Saturday morning would secure a top-two finish in Group G.

Role switch keeping Salah relevant

© Iconsport / SUSA

Any followers of Liverpool or the Premier League will be able to testify that Mohamed Salah's best days at the top level of football are behind him, however, the attacker is still making a positive impact for his nation at the World Cup.

A tactically-astute head coach, Hossam Hassan has given the Anfield legend a more central role for Egypt at this tournament, compensating for the 34-year-old's declining pace and waning effectiveness on the flanks.

That decision has paid dividends so far, with Salah involved in three of the Pharaohs' four goals at the World Cup, becoming his country's oldest-ever goalscorer at the competition after netting against New Zealand last time out.

The attacker's central switch also brings him closer to fellow star forward Omar Marmoush, with two top-level players combining excellently for Hassan's side, especially during the success over the Kiwis.