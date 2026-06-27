World Cup 2026: Seven things we learned from the group stage, including record-breakers to surprise packages

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 27 Jun 2026 21:47 , Last updated: 27 Jun 2026 21:50

The 2026 World Cup has been a spectacle since kick-off on June 11, with the expanded 48-team format delivering chaos, quality and the occasional shock across Mexico, the United States and Canada.

More teams have naturally meant more storylines, with the group stage rarely allowing a quiet moment as outsiders seized their opportunity while the established powers still found ways to impose themselves.

Records have tumbled along the way, while familiar names have continued to pull focus when it mattered most, with the likes of Erling Haaland among those to deliver on the biggest stage.

While the group stage will conclude in the early hours of Sunday, many of the key talking points have already taken shape long before the final whistle of the remaining fixtures.

With that in mind, Sport Mole looks at seven talking points from the 2026 World Cup group stage.

Lionel Messi is now the greatest World Cup goalscorer of all time

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire / Michael Dorn

There were doubts over whether Lionel Messi would even make it through another World Cup, but the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has looked like he is rewriting the script rather than merely adding to it.

A hat-trick against Algeria in the opening match saw Messi draw level with Miroslav Klose’s long-standing record of 16 World Cup goals while also making him the oldest hat-trick scorer in the tournament’s history in the process.

The Argentine captain then added a further two against Austria to move clear on 18, surpassing not only Klose but also Marta’s tally of 17 across the women’s tournament to become the greatest World Cup goalscorer, male or female.

At 38 years and 363 days old, Messi became only the third man to score in six consecutive World Cup matches, after Just Fontaine in 1958 and Jairzinho in 1970.

The Inter Miami forward has scored all five of Argentina’s goals in the tournament so far, making him the competition’s leading scorer at this stage, with the defending champions already securing top spot in Group J.

Cristiano Ronaldo keeps rewriting the limits of longevity

© Iconsport / Zuma

Cristiano Ronaldo’s ability to lead Portugal’s frontline was questioned heading into the tournament, with many feeling the 41-year-old could no longer cope with the intensity of international football, and those doubts only grew after Selecao das Quinas opened with a draw against DR Congo.

However, the Al-Nassr striker answered his critics in emphatic fashion on matchday two, scoring twice in a commanding 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan to remind everyone why Roberto Martinez continues to place his trust in him.

Those two goals made Ronaldo the first and only player to score in six different World Cups, a record spanning from Germany 2006 to North America 2026, while also taking him past Eusebio as Portugal’s all-time leading World Cup goalscorer with 10 strikes.

Twenty years after making his World Cup debut, Ronaldo is still finding ways to influence football’s biggest stage, a remarkable display of longevity from the oldest outfield player at this year’s tournament.

The GOAT debate is still alive

© Imago

The Greatest of All Time conversation between Ronaldo and Messi has spanned almost 20 years, and while many believed it was settled when the latter lifted the World Cup in 2022, comparisons between the pair have continued throughout this tournament.

Messi’s three goals against Algeria saw him surpass the record set by Ronaldo in 2018 as the oldest player to score a hat-trick at the World Cup, while the Portuguese captain also etched his name into fresh history with his brace against Uzbekistan.

There is also the possibility that both legends could clash in the quarter-finals of this tournament, depending on where Portugal finish in Group K, a contest the footballing world would relish.

The big names have also turned up

© Iconsport / Azzuu

The tournament has also seen many of football’s biggest stars, particularly those playing in Europe, deliver on the biggest stage, with Kylian Mbappe strengthening his claim to be regarded as one of the greatest players in World Cup history.

Playing in his third global competition, Mbappe, who was instrumental in France lifting the trophy in 2018, also won the Golden Boot in 2022 when Les Bleus lost the final to Argentina, and he is looking to lead them to glory once again.

The 27-year-old has scored four goals in this tournament, matching Klose’s former record of 16, and given he is the only active player closest to Messi’s recently set tally, few would bet against him matching or surpassing it.

Mbappe’s Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Junior is also pulling the strings for Brazil, having found the net four times as well, with Erling Haaland also currently on the same tally in what is his debut World Cup.

Current Ballon d’Or holder Ousmane Dembele has also racked up four goals following his hat-trick on matchday three, increasing his claim to retain the coveted French award, while Lamine Yamal, despite his injury setbacks, has still made his mark with a strike against Saudi Arabia in round two.

Goalkeepers have had their moment too

© Iconsport / Abaca

In a tournament dominated by goals, several goalkeepers have quietly shaped the group stage with performances that changed outcomes rather than simply preventing defeat.

Eloy Room rewrote the record books for Curacao against Ecuador, making 15 saves in a single match – the most by any goalkeeper in 90 minutes of a World Cup game since records began in 1966.

Meanwhile, 40-year-old Vozinha has also been immense for Cape Verde, especially in their shock goalless draw against Spain on matchday one.

Patrick Beach’s emergence for Australia has also been one of the understated stories of the tournament, stepping in ahead of captain Mathew Ryan to record clean sheets against Turkey and Paraguay.

Meanwhile, moments such as Guillermo Ochoa’s sixth World Cup appearance have carried emotional weight, underlining how much goalkeepers have contributed beyond the headlines.

Home advantage still carries real weight

© Imago

The previous edition saw hosts Qatar exit at the group stage, but the 2026 World Cup has shown home advantage still carries real weight, with co-hosts United States, Canada and Mexico all progressing to the round of 32.

Mexico and the USA both finished top of their groups, with the former claiming all nine points in Group A, while Mauricio Pochettino’s side collected six points thanks to victories in their opening two matches, leaving defeat against Turkey on matchday three inconsequential.

Canada’s path to the knockout stage was not without complications, having drawn their opening game with Bosnia and Herzegovina before securing their first-ever World Cup victory in emphatic fashion.

The Reds scored six against Qatar on matchday two and, although they lost to Switzerland in their final Group B fixture, a superior goal difference was enough to secure second place.

Africa has announced itself as a genuine force

© Iconsport / SPP

In 2022, Morocco became the first African nation to reach the semi-finals of a World Cup, and it may not be far-fetched to imagine that feat being matched or even surpassed here, given the number of teams from the continent that have advanced to the knockout stage.

Of the 10 African nations at the tournament, seven have already secured places in the round of 32, while Algeria and DR Congo still have chances to join them after completing their final group fixtures.

Ivory Coast broke through to the round of 32 for the first time in four World Cup appearances after finishing second in Group E, while South Africa reached the knockout stage for the first time in their history after finishing runners-up in Group A following victory over South Korea on matchday three.

Morocco also finished second in their group, missing out on top spot only on goal difference, while Egypt progressed as Group G runners-up ahead of Iran, setting up a round-of-32 meeting with Australia.

Senegal’s 5-0 demolition of Iraq stands as a record – the first time an African side has scored five goals in a single World Cup match – with that emphatic win securing progression as one of the best third-placed teams.

Ghana have also already qualified despite still having a game in hand, while Cape Verde have been one of the stories of the tournament, drawing all three of their group matches against Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia to qualify for the knockout stage in their first ever World Cup appearance.