Liverpool 'decide' Federico Chiesa asking price as transfer stance becomes clear

By Ben Sully | 27 Jun 2026 20:56

Liverpool have reportedly informed Federico Chiesa that he can leave the club this summer.

Chiesa struggled for regular game time last term, starting just one of his 26 Premier League appearances.

The initial expectation was that Chiesa would leave this summer, but it was recently reported that an exit was far from a forgone conclusion.

Chiesa is said to be keen to continue his career at Anfield, seemingly hoping that he would get the chance to impress new Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola.

© Imago / Sportimage

Liverpool set Chiesa asking price

However, according to Football Insider, Liverpool have told Chiesa that he can find a new club this summer.

The Reds are set to demand a fee in the region of £10 to £15m for a player who has two years left on his contract.

That would put them in a position to earn back the £12.5m they paid to sign the winger from Juventus in the summer of 2024.

Having been informed of Liverpool's stance, Chiesa is weighing up his potential options amid speculation over a return to Italy.

At the age of 28, he will be desperate to join a club that can offer him the chance to start on a consistent basis.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Why are Liverpool willing to sell Chiesa?

Chiesa has become a cult figure among Liverpool supporters during his two-year stay at Anfield, but he has failed to establish himself as a key part of the squad.

It ultimately makes sense to sanction his departure in a summer window where Liverpool are already working to refresh their attacking options following Mohamed Salah's exit.

The Reds have confirmed the addition of Spain international Victor Munoz from Spanish side Osasuna.

They are also keen to recruit RB Leipzig's highly-rated winger Yan Diomande, who has helped the Ivory Coast reach the World Cup knockout stages.