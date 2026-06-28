Liverpool transfer news: Federico Chiesa makes 'decision' on Anfield future amid exit links

By Saikat Mandal | 28 Jun 2026 16:07

Federico Chiesa has reportedly made a decision on his Liverpool future amid interest from several Italian clubs.

The Italy international joined the Reds from Juventus in the summer of 2024 in a deal worth up to £12.5m and remains under contract at Anfield until 2028.

Chiesa made 26 Premier League appearances last season, contributing three goals, but started only one of those matches under Arne Slot.

Federico Chiesa future: Liverpool forward make decision?

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Having failed to establish himself in the starting lineup, Chiesa was heavily linked with a return to Serie A, with several clubs, including Como, reportedly interested in signing him.

However, with Slot no longer at the club, the Italian is keen to impress new head coach Andoni Iraola during pre-season.

Fabrizio Romano claims that Chiesa is in no rush to resolve his future and instead wants to make the most of pre-season under Iraola, although Napoli, Inter Milan and Roma could still enter the race for his signature.

" There are many questions regarding the name of Federico Chiesa - such as whether he could be a potential target for Juventus, he might join Inter as a right-winger, if there is the possibility that Napoli and Roma could return to him,” Romano on his YouTube channel (h/t Yahoo Sports).

“Many of you are asking if Chiesa could be one of the protagonists of this transfer market. At the present time the decision made by the Liverpool player is to participate in the preseason - to get together with the new coach Andoni Iraola. Chiesa just wants to play his cards in preseason at Liverpool.”

Should Liverpool keep or sell Federico Chiesa?

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Chiesa remains a hugely popular figure among Liverpool supporters, many of whom believe he was not given a fair opportunity to establish himself under Slot.

The Dutchman rarely turned to Chiesa despite the Italian regularly making an impact from the bench, whether by scoring or creating goals.

A versatile attacker capable of playing on either wing or through the middle, Chiesa could also provide cover up front while Hugo Ekitike remains sidelined until at least December.

Everything now hinges on the impression he makes during pre-season, after which Iraola and the club can decide whether to keep faith in him or sanction a departure.

Liverpool have already signed Victor Munoz from Osasuna and are also reportedly pushing to bring RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande to Anfield this summer.

The Reds need strength in depth, and having a versatile player like Chiesa could prove invaluable if Iraola can unlock qualities that his predecessor never fully utilised.