Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'explore interest' in two-time Champions League winner in response to £86m blow

By Seye Omidiora | 29 Jun 2026 01:52 , Last updated: 29 Jun 2026 03:38

Ivory Coast winger Yan Diomande is understood to favour a move to Paris Saint-Germain if a departure from RB Leipzig materialises during the current summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old international is said to be greatly impressed by the sporting project led by club chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi and football advisor Luis Campos.

According to The Athletic, a strong desire exists to work under head coach Luis Enrique, with the French capital viewed as the perfect setting to compete for major trophies and individual accolades.

The attacker is presently on World Cup duty, with Ivory Coast preparing for a round-of-32 knockout tie against Norway in Arlington on Tuesday.

Liverpool 'explore' alternative options following Diomande rejection

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

Now talkSPORT reports that the club are assessing other attacking options after missing out on their primary target.

The Reds are believed to be interested in securing Bradley Barcola after he expressed a desire to leave Paris.

Securing his signature would provide a boost following the reported inability to convince Diomande to move to Anfield.

However, Premier League champions Arsenal have previously been linked with a move for the Frenchman, and the Reds may lose out if another bidding war plays out.

The English heavyweights have already bolstered their squad by signing Victor Munoz, and they remain determined to add another dynamic winger before the window closes.

Alternative winger targets 'emerge' following recent transfer collapse

© Iconsport / Every Second Media

The above source further suggests that the recruitment team at Anfield are cautious about engaging in another prolonged transfer saga.

They are reportedly actively monitoring several young wingers across Europe to ensure viable contingency plans exist.

Notable names on their shortlist are believed to include Said El Mala, Yankuba Minteh and Matias Fernandez-Pardo, as the Reds look to move swiftly to other targets to maintain the momentum they have gained since Andoini Iraola's appointment.