What Man Utd will now do in the summer transfer window after being dealt 'major' midfield setback

By Lewis Blain | 29 Jun 2026 07:57

Manchester United's plans for the summer transfer window may have shifted dramatically following a worrying injury blow to Manuel Ugarte at the 2026 World Cup.

Michael Carrick had already identified midfield as a priority area after Casemiro's departure, but the Uruguayan's latest injury threatens to leave the Red Devils even shorter in the centre of the park.

As a result, United's recruitment team could now be forced to accelerate plans for further additions alongside the imminent arrival of Ederson.

Manuel Ugarte injury could change Man Utd transfer plans

© Imago

United are awaiting the results of further medical assessments after Ugarte suffered what is feared to be a serious knee injury during La Celeste's World Cup defeat to Spain.

The midfielder was stretchered off before half-time after twisting his knee, with reports suggesting the injury could involve the ACL and potentially sideline him for between nine and 12 months.

Now, according to reports, the 'major' blow has significantly altered United's summer planning.

The club had been open to selling or loaning Ugarte this summer, both to free up wages and generate room under Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR). Those plans now appear to have been shelved, with the 25-year-old instead expected to complete his rehabilitation at Carrington.

United are protected financially to an extent through FIFA's Club Protection Programme, but the footballing problem remains.

Carrick is still expected to welcome Atalanta midfielder Ederson after an agreement worth around £40 million, though the Brazilian alone is unlikely to solve United's midfield shortage.

What midfielders could Man Utd target next?

© Imago

Ugarte's injury arguably makes signing at least one more midfielder non-negotiable.

While Mateus Fernandes remains admired, West Ham United's reported £80 million valuation looks increasingly difficult to justify, particularly with competition also coming from Tottenham Hotspur. Unless that asking price softens, United may decide their budget is better spent elsewhere.

That could open the door for Borussia Dortmund's Felix Nmecha after the World Cup. The Germany international has enhanced his reputation with a string of impressive displays, combining athleticism, ball-carrying ability and defensive awareness into the complete modern midfield profile Carrick appears to be searching for.

Another name who continues to make plenty of sense is AFC Bournemouth's Alex Scott. At 22, he offers Premier League experience, technical quality and long-term upside, while his versatility would give Carrick another player capable of operating across multiple midfield roles.

With Ederson expected to become United's first midfield signing, the Red Devils still look likely to add at least one more central player before the window closes.

Ugarte's injury has only reinforced that need, making the search for further reinforcements even more urgent as Carrick continues reshaping his squad.