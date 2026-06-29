Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'in contact again' as race heats up for £60m World Cup 'revelation'

By Lewis Blain | 29 Jun 2026 07:34

Arsenal's search for summer reinforcements has reportedly taken another significant step as Mikel Arteta and Andrea Berta continue planning for both the present and the future.

The Gunners are expected to strengthen several areas of the squad this summer, but they also remain determined to secure Europe's brightest emerging prospects before their valuations climb even further.

One player who has shot up their recruitment list following a superb start to the 2026 World Cup is Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi.

Arsenal make contact again over Ayyoub Bouaddi summer transfer

© Imago

According to RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Arsenal are 'in contact again' over a potential move for Bouaddi as interest in the 18-year-old continues to intensify.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Bayern Munich are all monitoring the Lille midfielder, while the Premier League champions have made fresh enquiries over the conditions required to complete a deal.

Lille president Olivier Letang is understood to value Bouaddi at a minimum of €70 million (£60 million), with that figure capable of rising further following his impressive performances for Morocco at the World Cup.

If the Ligue 1 outfit do agree to sell, their preferred solution would be an immediate loan back for the 2026/27 season, allowing Bouaddi to continue his development in Ligue 1 before moving permanently.

The teenager has been one of the breakout stars of the tournament, delivering a composed and 'fearless' display against Brazil in Morocco’s opening group match. His performances have caught global attention, but those within the national setup insist this rise is no surprise.

Morocco manager Mohamed Ouahbi said the youngster’s impact may seem sudden to outsiders, but not to those who work with him daily.

"I can understand why Bouaddi has been a revelation to some people, but not to us," he said. "Naturally, playing that way against Brazil at such a young age, in an environment like this, will attract attention. But he is very mature for his age. He doesn't need much guidance. He's a very intelligent young man, and he'll remain grounded."

Would Arsenal accept a deal to loan Ayyoub Bouaddi back to Lille?

© Iconsport / Shaquan Woody/Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA

This is where negotiations could become complicated.

A sale followed by a season-long loan suits Lille perfectly - they secure a major fee while keeping Bouaddi in an ideal environment for his development. For the Gunners, however, the equation is different.

If they are prepared to invest around £60 million in an 18-year-old, then Mikel Arteta would likely want him involved immediately, learning the system, adapting to Premier League demands and competing alongside midfielders such as Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi.

Paying such a fee only to delay his arrival by another year may not represent the best value from Arsenal’s perspective.

Much will depend on how ready Arteta believes Bouaddi is. If Arsenal view him as capable of contributing straight away, they may resist Lille’s preferred structure.

But if competition from City, Bayern and United intensifies, then agreeing to a loan-back could become the compromise required to secure one of world football’s most exciting young midfielders.

Either way, Bouaddi’s rapid rise, the ongoing World Cup, and Lille’s current transfer stance ensure this is a negotiation that could take several more twists before a final decision is reached.